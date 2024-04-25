Posted in: Music, Pop Culture, streaming, TV, YouTube | Tagged: howard stern, pearl jam, SiriusXM

Pearl Jam: "Daughter," "Running" & More Howard Stern Video Highlights

Here's Pearl Jam performing "Daughter," "Yellow Leadbetter," "Running" & "Scared of Fear" during SiriusXM's The Howard Stern Show.

Article Summary Pearl Jam rocks The Howard Stern Show with live classics and new tracks from Dark Matter.

Eddie Vedder shares the backstory of new music inspired while waiting for Stevie Wonder.

Guitarist Mike McCready opens up about Van Halen's profound influence on his music.

Drummer Matt Cameron reveals his teenage KISS cover band and a (legal) run-in with the legends.

As we saw recently when Green Day stopped by, Howard Stern's SiriusXM show becomes something extra special when a musician, singer, or band stops by. Stern's interview style and studio create a warm and relaxing environment that results in some amazing stories from some pretty impressive names (think Bruce Springsteen and Barbara Streisand) and even more amazing & impressive musical performances. That was the case again this week when Pearl Jam (Eddie Vedder, Mike McCready, Stone Gossard, Jeff Ament & Matt Cameron) stopped by to promote their new album Dark Matter – but what viewers & listeners got were some intriguing insights into the band and its members – and some f***ing great performances, too.

Here's a look at Pearl Jam performing "Daughter" (above) and "Yellow Leadbetter," followed by a chance to check out the band perform two new songs – and some great highlights from their interview with Stern and co-host Robin Quivers:

And here's a listen to the band performing "Running" and "Scared of Fear" from their new album Dark Matter:

And here are some highlights from the second best part of a Howard Stern interview when a band like Pearl Jam shows up – the actual interview. In this clip, Vedder shares how waiting for Stevie Wonder led to him and producer Andrew Watt writing a new Pearl Jam song. Following that, Vedder shares why he was initially reluctant to release "Better Man":

Next up, Vedder explains why the band stayed committed to "Even Flow" even after multiple attempts to nail the sound that they were looking for and what it was like performing with the Rolling Stones. Following that, McCready shares the personal & musical impact Van Halen had on him. Finally, Cameron discusses the KISS cover band he was in when he was a teenager – and the cease and desist letter he got from the band for it:

