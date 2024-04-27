Posted in: Electronic Arts, Games, Video Games | Tagged: EA Sports, F1, F1 24, Formula One

F1 24 Offers Up Second Deep Dive Video For Career Mode

EA Sports released anothere deep dive video for F1 24 this week, as we get a better look at Career Mode trying to win it all.

Article Summary EA Sports unveils second deep dive video for F1 24's immersive Career Mode.

Race alone or in a two-driver team aiming for the top in the latest F1 gaming challenge.

Driver Recognition system enhances decision impact in F1 24, affecting career progression.

New Career Modes introduced, including Challenge Career with community-driven events.

EA Sports has released another deep dive video for F1 24, the second in the series, as they provided a better look at how Career Mode will play out. This is your chance to go for it all and take every race by storm, either solo or at a two-diver team working together to make sure one of you is on top for the team at all times. You can read more about career mode below and through the developer's latest blog, as the game will be released on May 31.

F1 24 – Career Mode

For the first time, players can take the title fight through the eyes of current F1 season stars, promising F2 talent, or build upon the legacy of iconic drivers like Ayrton Senna and Michael Schumacher. The new Career Mode is powered by the Driver Recognition system, which gives more weight to every decision made on and off the track. Much like the real world, as a player's reputation grows, so do opportunities, with the potential for participating in secret contract meetings, securing offers from other teams, and having a more motivated Research and Development team. This mode also introduces a new, unique twist with accolades, long-term milestones tied to the sport and to each driver based on real-world achievements.

Starting as a custom driver gives players a blank slate, with accolades earned as they progress, while choosing to play as one of the pros will prompt challenges based on their real-life achievements. The Two-Player Career Mode includes all the new single-player features, and Challenge Career offers a new way to compete and experience F1 24, featuring shorter, bite-sized scenarios that change throughout the year. Challenge Career puts players into the shoes of an existing driver and team, with events that are identical for all players and determined by player voting.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!