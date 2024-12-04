Posted in: NBC, Peacock, TV | Tagged: backstreet boys, christmas, flavor, flavor flav, Rockefeller Center

Christmas in Rockefeller Center: NBC/Flavor Flav/Backstreet Boys Drama

Was NBC to blame for some alleged drama during the Christmas in Rockefeller Center broadcast involving Flavor Flav and the Backstreet Boys?

In terms of melodrama, NBC's Christmas in Rockefeller Center isn't usually the first thing that comes to mind. You've got Emmy and Grammy Award winner Kelly Clarkson hosting and TODAY anchors Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb, Al Roker, and Craig Melvin on hand in support. You've got Backstreet Boys, Dan + Shay, Megan Hilty, Jennifer Hudson, Coco Jones, Little Big Town, RAYE, Thalia, and the friggin' Radio City Rockettes performing. It's a night filled with new and classic holiday hits, some pretty safe "Dad jokes" humor, and more than enough holiday spirit to choke out one of Santa's little helpers. So, when Flavor Flav took to social media to call out how he was treated backstage during the event when he stopped by to hang out with the Backstreet Boys, we thought two things. First, why do you gotta mess with Flavor Flav? Second, this article includes Kelly Clarkson, Flavor Flav, and Backstreet Boys – it couldn't get more musically nostalgic if it tried.

In a tweet that has since been deleted (but we have a screencap waiting for you below), the rapper and hypeman claimed that he was invited to the tree-lighting event and was hanging out with the Backstreet Boys in their dressing room. Apparently, NBC wasn't a big fan of that, with security reportedly telling Flavor Flav that the network didn't want him in that section and requested that he leave. Making an alleged bad situation worse, Flavor Flav also claimed that while he was being asked to leave on the one hand, NBC's social media was looking to him for content to post on the other. You can check out the screencap below – followed by a follow-up tweet from him where he noted that he deleted the original tweet – while adding, "But my spirit is broken."

I deleted the tweet,,, but my spirit is broken. — FLAVOR FLAV (@FlavorFlav) December 5, 2024 Show Full Tweet

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!