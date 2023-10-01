Posted in: Preview, SYFY, TV, USA Network | Tagged: child's play, chucky, syfy, USA Network

Chucky: Not Exactly A Courtesy Call; Tiffany's Tough Times (Teasers)

Returning this Wednesday for Season 3, here are two preview/teasers for "Child's Play" creator Don Mancini, SYFY & USA Network's Chucky.

Welcome to the best holiday season of the calendar year – Halloween! And what better way to unleash the tricks & treats than with the return of "Child's Play" franchise creator Don Mancini, SYFY & USA Network's Chucky for a third season? This time around, our power-hungry demonic doll has upped his game by vastly improving his living situation. We're talking about The White House, people. But how did Chucky wind up there? What's he after? And how can Jake (Zackary Arthur), Devon (Björgvin Arnarson), and Lexy (Alyvia Alyn Lind) possibly get to him inside the world's most secure building? Speaking of our trio, Chucky decides to check in with them to let them know that their matters are far from settled in one of the two previews we have below. But before we get to that, we have a teaser showing just how flipped Tiffany's (Jennifer Tilly) life has become now that the police have nabbed her for "Jennifer Tilly's" murderous rampage last season. And let's just say that it doesn't look like a lot of folks are lining up to be a character witness on her behalf…

Here's a look at what's ahead when the horror-comedy series returns this Wednesday night:

Mancini, USA Network & SYFY's "Child Play" series returns on October 4th at 9 pm ET on SYFY & USA Network (and the next day on Peacock) for Season 3 Part One (with Part Two arriving in 2024) with season opener S03E01 "Murder at 1600." Here's a look back at the mayhem to come via the official trailer for Chucky (followed by some previously released looks at the new season).

"The cast and crew of 'Chucky' would like to thank fans and critics alike for their overwhelming response to season two, which we're delighted to announce has now spurred the official greenlight on season three. This news has made Chucky very happy. Thank Damballa for that because otherwise, Chucky would have been frankly impossible to deal with. Many thanks also to our partners at SYFY, USA, and UCP for helping us keep Chucky busy. See you in 2023 for what Chucky himself promises will be his scariest season ever," Mancini shared at the beginning of the year when the good news was first announced.

SYFY & USA Network's Chucky is produced by UCP and executive produced by creator Mancini, Nick Antosca, Alex Hedlund, David Kirschner, and Jeff Renfoe.

