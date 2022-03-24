Chucky Series Reportedly Welcoming Back Jennifer Tilly for Season 2

We haven't hidden the fact that USA Network, SYFY & "Child's Play" franchise creator Don Mancini's Chucky was one of our favorite series from last year (even making BCTV's Top 5 New TV Shows of 2021), so we were excited when the updates on the second season started rolling in. Well, Deadline Hollywood has some good (and exclusive) casting news to report, with Jennifer Tilly (Tiffany Valentine) set to return for a second season. Which is a good thing since we need to know how they plan on resolving Tiffany's Chucky-like situation that we saw in the first season's finale.

UPDATE (4:09 pm ET): And here's the tweet making it official:

Now here's a look back at Mancini's Instagram post where he shares a look at him and series star Zackary Arthur having a story conference about the second season:

"We're thrilled to start pulling the strings on a second season of puppet mayhem with Chucky," said Mancini in a statement when the news was first released. "Many thanks to our partners at USA, SYFY, and UCP for their incredible support and guidance bringing 'Chucky' to the small screen, bigger than ever. And to the fans, Chucky sends his still-undying thanks, and a message: 'This isn't over, not by a long shot. You better watch your backs in 2022.'"

The series focuses on the vintage doll (with the soul of notorious serial killer Charles Lee Ray riding shotgun) as it turns up at a suburban yard sale. Soon, an idyllic American town is thrown into chaos as a series of horrifying murders begin to expose the town's hypocrisies and secrets. Meanwhile, the arrival of enemies (and allies) from Chucky's past threatens to expose the truth behind the killings, as well as the demon doll's untold origins as a seemingly ordinary child who somehow became this notorious monster.

USA Network & SYFY's Chucky stars Zackary Arthur (Transparent), Teo Briones (Ratched), Alyvia Alyn Lind (Daybreak), Björgvin Arnarson (The Seventh Day), Devon Sawa (Final Destination), Jennifer Tilly (reprising her role as Tiffany Valentine from the films), Fiona Dourif (reprising her role as Nica from the films), Alex Vincent (the original Andy Barclay), and Christine Elise McCarthy (Kyle- Child's Play 2, Cult of Chucky)- with Brad Dourif returning to voice the demonic doll.