Chucky, Hawkeye & More: BCTV's Top 5 New Television Shows of 2021

Welcome to Bleeding Cool TV's Top 5 New Television Shows of 2021, with this year being the first year for the category. And if there was ever a year where a spinoff category was necessary, it would be this year. At a time when it feels like three more streaming services opened up shop & nine more series premiered in the time it took for you to read this, the task of selecting five new shows was as difficult as it's ever been. Gone are the days of "The Big Three" and "Big Cable." Now, the concept of "television" has been blown wide open. Think of it this way. In the '80s, unless you had a VCR then you had to be home and in front of the TV for your favorite "appointment television" show. Now, look down at your phone. You hold in your hand the key to vast libraries of diverse content from across the landscape and timeline of television- a truly awe-inspiring thought. So BCTV's team of writers submitted their selections for the best of the best new shows over the past year and included some personal thoughts from the writers who covered each of the selections making the case as to why they deserved to rise above the rest. And it is with that spirit that we present these five selections (in non-spoiler order): Netflix's Arcane, Disney+'s WandaVision, The CW's Superman & Lois, Disney+'s Hawkeye, and SYFY & USA Network's Chucky.

Now without further ado, here's a look at BCTV's Top 5 New Television Shows of 2021 (and make sure to check out for BCTV's Top 10 Television Shows of 2021, released earlier today):

(5) Netflix's "Arcane": "A Steampunk fantasy based on the world's biggest videogame and esports event League of Legends, 'Arcane' is really best experienced by those who know nothing about the game. It takes the usual tropes of the fantasy genre with class warfare and power fantasies and invests it with emotional depth. The heart of the story is a girl driven mad by loss whose every action causes a Butterfly Effect of repercussions for every character and the entire world. It also has the most complex and tragic villain for years."- Adi T.

(4) SYFY & USA Network's "Chucky": "Here's the only thing you need to know about how good SYFY, USA Network & 'Child's Play' creator Don Mancini's 'Chucky' was. I have been terrified of that damn doll since childhood, and I still find myself running up the stairs at night cause he's coming to get me. I just know it. And yet I was still there, every Tuesday, to watch one of the nuttiest, inclusive, and damn funny shows to debut this year."- Jeremy K.

(3) Disney+'s "WandaVision": "As a lifelong DC fan, 'WandaVision' was a pleasant surprise to someone going in with zero expectations. Paying homage to years of television sitcoms, each episode was set in an amalgamation of each decade's most popular show. Wanda (Elizabeth Olsen) was apparently dealing with her grief over losing Vision (Paul Bettany) during the events in Avengers: Endgame by magically recreating a more comfortable reality for herself. In an exciting new approach to storytelling that tapped into older fans' nostalgia while keeping younger fans looking for clues. The kicker for me was early on in the promotion of the show when Bettany teased a cameo that began a series-long social media head-fake which had all viewers wondering will he, won't he, when will he -Mephisto- appear and be revealed to be behind Wanda's troubles in Westview. This paid off exquisitely with the appearance of White Vision, which resulted in an ethical standoff between the two androids. That was all before we got to the biggest reveal that nosey neighbor Agatha was really jealous witch Agatha Harkness (Kathryn Hahn), informing viewers with a wink that it truly was Agatha all along, cementing the show in television, and Pop Culture history."- Jimmy L.

(2) The CW's "Superman & Lois": "It's a CW DC show, but 'Superman & Lois' couldn't be further from any of the other typical DC shows on the network. Superman and Lois are back in Smallville with their twin sons and it has heart, drama, and a good story with just the right amount of cheese. Plus, it's a CW show which means everyone is beautiful… but that does not hinder the enjoyment of this love child of 'Riverdale' and 'Smallville.' A genuine ten-out-of-ten. Go watch this show – it's super."- Eden A.

(1) Disney+'s "Hawkeye": "While my initial thoughts on 'Hawkeye' upon the first view were that of a cliched Tim Allen Disney movie, the series was able to pull off a Christmas miracle as being one of the most fun rides of the holiday season. And the success of the series was in large part due to the chemistry and bond between stars in Jeremy Renner and Hailee Steinfeld. From dynamic casting choices to balanced storytelling, the series thrives because every actor, regardless of their role, was allowed to explore their full potential to the overall benefit of the series."- Tom C.