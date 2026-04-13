Posted in: CBS, TV | Tagged: cia

CIA S01E07 Elimination Game Preview: Peregrym, De La Garza Guest Star

Colin and Bill get help from some familiar faces during tonight's episode of CBS's CIA. Here's our preview for S01E07: "Elimination Game."

Article Summary Colin and Bill face a bomb threat at an international soccer game in CIA S01E07, seeking missing players.

FBI's Isobel Castille (Alana De La Garza) and Maggie Bell (Missy Peregrym) join forces with the CIA team.

Teasers and sneak peeks give a look at upcoming episodes, "Elimination Game," "Orbital," and "Blood Money."

CIA S01E08 and S01E09 involve nuclear material, arms dealers, terror plots, and game-changing discoveries.

It looks like Colin (Tom Ellis), Bill (Nick Gehlfuss), and the team over on CBS and showrunner Mike Weiss's CIA are going to get some help with tonight's episode, S01E07: "Elimination Game," from some very familiar faces. A bomb threat during an international soccer game sends Colin and Bill on the trail of two missing soccer players – a trail that leads them to FBI's Special Agent in Charge Isobel Castille (Alana De La Garza) and Special Agent Maggie Bell (Missy Peregrym). Cool, right? Along with the official overview and image gallery, we also have the trailer and several sneak peeks at tonight's episode. In addition, we have overviews and images for S01E08: "Orbital" and S01E09: "Blood Money."

CIA Season 1: S01E07-S01E09 Previews

CIA Season 1 Episode 7: "Elimination Game" – When handling security for an international soccer game, a bomb threat leads Colin and Bill to two players who are being hunted after they go missing. As the case evolves, the team leans on FBI's Special Agent in Charge Isobel Castille (Alana De La Garza) and Special Agent Maggie Bell (Missy Peregrym) for assistance. Written by Céline C. Robinson and directed by Anna Dokoza.

CIA Season 1 Episode 8: "Orbital" – When a crashed satellite containing dangerous nuclear material disappears, Bill and Colin work with an undercover Gina to recruit the help of a retired arms dealer to help track it down. Written by Ben Dubash and directed by Ken Girotti.

CIA Season 1 Episode 9: "Blood Money" – A woman with intel on a dangerous terror leader connects Colin and Bill to a family business engaged in terror operations. Now, they must find and turn a new asset to take down the entire operation. Meanwhile, Bill makes a shocking discovery. Written by Fran Kuperberg and directed by Ludovic Littee.

When by-the-book FBI Special Agent Bill Goodman (Nick Gehlfuss) is loaned out to a clandestine CIA/FBI task force, he finds himself teamed up with secretive and roguish CIA Agent Colin Glass (Tom Ellis). Together, they will work covert operations in New York, uncovering international plots, terrorist cells, and geopolitical secrets. On CIA, Bill will learn the rules of this murky world on the fly as Colin leads him deeper into spy games where only one thing is clear – their work keeps America safe, even if no one will ever know what they did in the shadows. Necar Zadegan stars as Deputy Chief of Station Nikki Reynard, with Natalee Linez on board as CIA Analyst Gina Gosian.

Stemming from Universal Television (a division of Universal Studio Group), Wolf Entertainment, and CBS Studios, CBS's CIA is executive produced by Dick Wolf, Showrunner David Hudgins, Nicole Perlman & David Chasteen, and Peter Jankowski.

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