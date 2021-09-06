CJ Perry Promised to Redeem Miro's Nuts After All Out Win

CJ Perry had a special message for her husband Miro after his victory at the AEW All Out PPV on Sunday. The former WWE star promised a reward for God's Favorite Champion after he defeated Eddie Kingston in a TNT Championship match at the show.

On AEW Rampage the Friday before All Out, Miro came out to cut a promo, only for Kingston to respond. Kingston countered Miro's religious talk by claiming to be an atheist and then told Miro to "redeem deez nuts." But at All Out, Miro took Kingston's words literally. After a hard-fought match where Kingston appeared to have the upper hand, Miro entangled the referee in the corner and, while Kingston was behind him, delivered a swift kick to Kingston's nuts. After that, it was only a formality to kick Kingston in the face and score the victory, retaining the TNT Championship.

After the match, Miro took to Twitter to write:

Ask and you shall receive. Your nuts have been redeemed. — Miro (@ToBeMiro) September 6, 2021

But it looks like Miro won in more ways than one last night, because his wife, CJ Perry, responded with an offer of redemption of her own.

Perry herself was rumored to potentially make an AEW debut at All Out, as her 90-day no-compete clause from her WWE release expired just a few days before the PPV. Perry, formerly known as Lana in WWE, did not appear, though several other major stars did. Ruby Soho, the former Ruby Riott, made her debut as the Joker card during the Women's Casino Battle Royale and won, earning a shot at the AEW Women's Championship. That match seemed like the most likely time for Perry debut if she was going to at All Out. Additionally, NJPW star Minoru Susuki walked through the Forbidden Door to challenge Jon Moxley to a match on Dynamite next week. And at the end of the PPV, both ADam Cole and Bryan Danielson (formerly Daniel Bryan) made their AEW debuts.

But perhaps CJ Perry is yet to come. Miro, on the other hand, if Perry's tweet is to be believed, already has.