Clarice: Michael Cudlitz's Paul Krendler Won't Be Mistaken for Abraham

The last time we checked in on Clarice, we were learning the names of the three actors set to join Rebecca Breeds (Home and Away, Pretty Little Liars) on CBS' "The Silence of the Lambs" pseudo-sequel/spinoff series. Now we're getting a good look at The Walking Dead alum Michael Cudlitz's (The Kids Are Alright) Paul Krendler, who will definitely not get confused with Abraham. Cudlitz's Krendler is the leader of the VICAP Fly Team. Having grown up in the second-best house in the second-best neighborhood in Hershey, Penn (where his father was an executive at Hershey Park), Paul grew to hate "The Sweetest Place on Earth" with a serious passion. A truly gifted investigator for the Department of Justice with solid legal skills, Krendler has also proven to be wily and sensitive to the shifting political winds.

Here's a look at Cudlitz's tweet from earlier today, expressing his gratitude for being able to work and work safely while wishing everyone else the same:

In the CBS series, Breeds stars as FBI Agent Clarice Starling and set in 1993 (six months after Lambs), the series is a deep dive into the untold personal story of the brilliant yet vulnerable agent as she returns to the field to pursue serial murderers and sexual predators while navigating the high stakes political world of Washington, D.C. Based on characters and situations from Harris's novels, the series stars Breeds, Cudlitz, Nick Sandow, Lucca De Oliveira, Devyn A. Tyler, Kal Penn, Marnee Carpenter, Shawn Doyle (The Comey Rule, The Expanse), and Tim Guinee, and stems from executive producers Kurtzman, Lumet, Elizabeth Klaviter, and Heather Kadin.

Kurtzman, Lumet, Klaviter, and Kadin are executive producers for MGM Television and CBS Television Studios in association with Secret Hideout, with Aaron Baiers co-executive producing. Maja Vrvilo is set to direct the pilot from a script by Lumet and Kurtzman. Elizabeth Klaviter serves as showrunner and executive producer. MGM Television and CBS Television Studios co-produce in association with Secret Hideout, for an expected 2020-2021 midseason premiere. "Jenny and I feel so fortunate to be working with Elizabeth Klaviter as our partner on Clarice," Kurtzman said. "Her extraordinary body of work, her wit, and her unique perspective will be invaluable in making this show as singular as our title character."