Who Needs AI When You Have Greg Land's X-Factor Covers?

Greg Land's recent cover for the new X-Factor #1 reveals that swiping isn't everything, you have to sometimes check your swipe.

Article Summary Greg Land's X-Factor #1 cover art sparks discussions on detail accuracy.

The new X-Factor series features Mark Russell and Bob Quinn team-up.

Marvel introduces new variants including Asrar's and Vecchio's art.

X-Factor's storyline follows mutant heroes in a post-Krakoa world.

One of the easiest ways to spot AI artwork masquerading as that drawn by a real human is to count the fingers. Not quite as easy when it's Greg Land though. As his recent cover for the new X-Factor #1 revealed.

Maybe it's a secondary mutation for Warren Worthington III? After all, he already has wings and hollow bones; maybe six fingers are now part of the package?

Obviously, this is a take on the General Kitchener/Uncle Sam First World War recruitment posters, with specific reference to J. M. Flagg's 1917 version.

But at least Flagg got the fingers/palm/fist arrangement right. Still, if that cover isn't to your liking, Marvel Comics has released a few more. And with Mark Russell and Bob Quinn on the inside, I'll be more than happy, whatever the cover…

"In the wake of Krakoa's fall, the government develops the latest iteration of the officially sanctioned mutant strike force X-FACTOR! Announced earlier this week and set in the X-Men's upcoming From the Ashes era, X-FACTOR will be written by Mark Russell (Fantastic Four: Life Story, The Flintstones) and drawn by Bob Quinn (Captain America, Knights of X). Today, fans can check out all-new variant covers for the debut issue including a group shot by Mahmud Asrar, the first in a series of character pinups by Marcus To, and a "Windowshades" variant cover by Luciano Vecchio. "In addition to Havok, Angel, Pyro, Frenzy, and Feral, the new variant covers also reveal two more recruits: reliable X-Man Dr. Cecilia Reyes and Xyber, a new character whose electronic-based powers are essential to the team's covert missions. Whether they join for fame, money, or to truly make a difference, they'll band together against emerging mutant factions like the Mutant Underground and X-Term. But mutants know better than anyone to be wary of political machinations, and their loyalty will be tested right off the bat when they find themselves on opposite sides of former friends… "FAME, FORTUNE, MUTANTS! From the ashes of Krakoa, a new mutant arms race sweeps the globe! International governments are building their own mutant armies. But only America's X-Factor has the most powerful, most patriotic, most marketable mutant heroes to stem the tide and make the world safe for democracy! Join them as they go from one death-defying mission to another. Who will die? Who will fall in love? Who will be the first to sell out?"

