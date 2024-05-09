Posted in: Devolver Digital, Games, Video Games | Tagged: The Crush House

The Crush House Releases New Developer Overview Video

Check out the latest developer video for The Crush House, as the team takes you through the game to give you a better look.

Article Summary Discover The Crush House, an intriguing reality show game by Nerial and Devolver Digital.

Step into the role of producer Jae, managing drama and romance in a Malibu mansion.

Strategically entertain diverse micro-audiences to keep ratings high and avoid cancellation.

Unveil dark secrets and mysterious elements as you explore the game's depths after hours.

Developer Nerial and publisher Devolver Digital released a new developer overview video for their upcoming reality show game, The Crush House. The video features the team's Creative Director, Nicole He, as she gives you the rundown of how the game's gameplay loop mechanic works, as well as unveiling new tidbits of information about the title that gives you a better idea about how the show in the game will run. Plus, a few "dark secrets" that may be lurking in the shadows. Enjoy the video as we wait for the game to get a release date.

The Crush House

Play as Jae, who has scored the gig of her dreams. But the demands are high, and the stakes are even higher. She must cast, film, and produce each season of The Crush House, capturing all the drama, fighting, tension, and romance in the show's iconic Malibu mansion. But remember: no matter what, the demands of your audience must be met. If not, you run the risk of cancelation. And, of course, remember the network's rule: do not talk to the talent.

Choose Your Cast: Choose between twelve eccentric personalities and find your four-person cast for each season's run. Mix and match conflicting personalities or complementary attractions and watch as tensions run and sparks fly. Catch the best moments on camera and watch your ratings soar.

Choose between twelve eccentric personalities and find your four-person cast for each season's run. Mix and match conflicting personalities or complementary attractions and watch as tensions run and sparks fly. Catch the best moments on camera and watch your ratings soar. Keep the Audience Happy: Everyone with a TV watches The Crush House, from Foodies and Divorced Dads to Butt Guys and… Pharologists? With dozens of micro-audiences to keep entertained, you'll have to be strategic to capture them all. You can't please all the people all of the time, but you'll have to try.

Everyone with a TV watches The Crush House, from Foodies and Divorced Dads to Butt Guys and… Pharologists? With dozens of micro-audiences to keep entertained, you'll have to be strategic to capture them all. You can't please all the people all of the time, but you'll have to try. Earn Money: Entertainment this good isn't free, so put down the camera and pull up some tasteful TV ads to keep the cash flowing in. You might lose a few viewers, but you can use the extra revenue generated to furnish the house and mix things up for both the audience and the cast.

Entertainment this good isn't free, so put down the camera and pull up some tasteful TV ads to keep the cash flowing in. You might lose a few viewers, but you can use the extra revenue generated to furnish the house and mix things up for both the audience and the cast. Uncover the Mystery: There's more to The Crush House than meets the eye, and a sinister mystery to uncover. Jae can explore the mansion at night when the show goes off-air, engaging in forbidden conversations with the cast to figure out the many dark and twisted secrets of The Crush House.

