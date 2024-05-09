Posted in: CORSAIR, Game Hardware, Games, Video Games | Tagged: headphones

CORSAIR Reveals New Drop + Grell OEA 1 Signature Headphones

CORSAIR hs revealed a brand new set of headphones from one of their brands with the new Drop + Grell OEA 1 Signature Headphones

CORSAIR revealed new items from one of their brands as Drop showed off the new Drop + Grell OEA 1 Signature Headphones. The design feels like a mic of old-school and modern sleekness, designed with some of the best audio drivers and enhancements they could pack into it. It's an interesting model as they are going for a very specific look, which doesn't bend to having everything you could ever want but enough to make them a powerful option without diminishing the sound quality. A good pair for those looking for a specific aesthetic. We have more info about the headphones for you below, as the company is currently selling it for $350 a piece.

Drop + Grell OEA 1 Signature Headphones

Leveraging Grell's three decades of audio engineering and product development experience designing some of the industry's most iconic headphones, the driver-forward, open-around-ear OAE1 headphones lean into the structure of the human ear to achieve a more natural and realistic sound field much closer to a speaker listening experience. The most notable aspect of the Drop + Grell OAE1s is the radical and acute placement of the drivers in front of and away from the ears, enabling the sound field from the transducers to take advantage of the ears natural structure to direct sound into the ear canal. The open-around-ear design minimizes acoustic reflections and controlling sound pressure, with the culmination of both innovations resulting in improved stereo imaging, a natural sound field, and the uncovering of the deepest dimensions of any song.

Frequency Response: 12–32,000 Hz (-3db) 6–44,000 Hz (-10db)

Transducer principal: Dynamic

Ear coupling: Circumaural

Sound characteristic: Front oriented loudness diffuse field equalization

Adaption to the individual hearing curve: Soundfield pinna interaction

Nominal impedance: 38 ohms

Sound pressure level at 1kHz 1VRMS: 106 dB

Maximum long term input power: 500mW

THD at 1kHz 100dB: 0.05%

Weight (without cable): 365g

