Posted in: Games, Marvelous, Video Games, XSEED Games | Tagged: Little Chicken, Moonlight Peaks

Moonlight Peaks Announced For Release Sometime In 2026

A new vampire adventure game will be coming out in a couple of years as Moonlight Peaks has a new publisher in Marvelous Inc.

Article Summary Moonlight Peaks, a new vampire game by Little Chicken, to release in 2026.

Published by Marvelous Inc., it explores Dracula's son's life in a supernatural village.

Players can farm cursed crops, customize characters, and unlock vampire abilities.

Demo available now; game features home crafting and farm expansion in a gothic setting.

Developer Little Chicken has penned a new publishing deal with Marvelous Inc./XSEED Games to publish Moonlight Peaks sometime in 2026. The game is still in sevelopment and doesn't have a lot to show off right now, but we do know that it will focus on the life of Dracula's son in this shady little village and all of the supernatural beings who dwell within and nearby. We have more info on the game below as we're now just waiting for them to show us more.

Moonlight Peaks

Moonlight Peaks takes place in its titular town, home to vampires, werewolves, mermaids, and other supernatural denizens who mostly come out at night—where the unnatural is the norm. As the grown-up progeny of Count Dracula, players will have to prove to their skeptical father that an (un-)life of compassion is possible, even for the undead. While players design their perfect vampire lair and learn the art of farming magical crops and witchcraft, they'll get to know the eclectic mix of human and supernatural residents that also call Moonlight Peaks home, and maybe even find their eternal love! More information about the setting and features of Moonlight Peaks will be revealed at a later date, but players can download a new demo on PC right now for a glimpse at the haunted haven that awaits.

Cultivate your farm with cursed crops and flowers! As a vampire, your main source of sustenance is cursed food, so growing and cursing crops like pumpkins and nightshade will be a vital aspect of the game. Choose from a wide range of customization options to create a character that truly represents who you are. As you progress in the game, you'll also unlock powerful vampire abilities, allowing you to take on the characteristics of your immortal ancestors. From enhanced senses to shapeshifting, these abilities will give you the edge you need to rise to the top of the vampire hierarchy in Moonlight Peaks. Create your own vampire's paradise, a sanctuary that reflects your gothic taste. Select the perfect coffin and craft eerie decorations to give your home a touch of the macabre. With the ability to expand your farm plot and upgrade your home, the possibilities are endless.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!