Posted in: Preview, streaming, TV | Tagged: apple, Batman: Caped Crusader, bctv daily dispatch, bosch: legacy, doctor who, frasier, pretty little liars: summer school, revival, saturday night live, smiling friends, star trek, superman, The Rookie
Doctor Who, Batman: CC, Bosch/Ballard & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch
In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: Revival, Bosch: Legacy, Apple, SNL, The Rookie, Doctor Who, Batman: Caped Crusader, Smiling Friends & more!
Welcome back, folks! Once again, My Chemical Romance kicks things off with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme song) – welcome back to the BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Making the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board today? SYFY's Revival, MAX's Pretty Little Liars: Summer School, Freevee's Bosch: Legacy/Rene Ballard, WWE SmackDown, Apple, NBC's Saturday Night Live, ABC's The Rookie, BBC & Disney+'s Doctor Who, Paramount+'s Frasier, Peacock's Law & Order: Organized Crime, Star Trek, AMC's Orphan Black: Echoes, Netflix's Exploding Kittens, DC Studios' Superman, Peacock's Ted, TBS's AEW Dynamite, Prime Video's Batman: Caped Crusader, Paramount+'s Star Trek: Discovery, Adult Swim's Smiling Friends & more!
BCTV Daily Dispatch: Revival, Pretty Little Liars: Summer School, Bosch: Legacy/Rene Ballard, Apple, Saturday Night Live, The Rookie, Doctor Who, Frasier, Star Trek, Orphan Black: Echoes, Exploding Kittens, Superman, Ted, Batman: Caped Crusader, Smiling Friends & More!
Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Friday, May 10, 2024:
Revival: SYFY Adapting Tim Seeley, Mike Norton Image Comics Series
Pretty Little Liars Trailer Previews What's Ahead with "Summer School"
Bosch: Legacy S03 Finale: Maggie Q's Ballard, Welliver's Bosch Meet
WWE SmackDown Heading to USA Network Earlier Than Expected
Apple Issues Apology: Not Looking to "Crush!" Human Experience
SNL: Rudolph, Thompson Learn The Truth Behind Vampire Weekend & More
The Rookie Season 6 Episode 9 "The Squeeze" Overview Finally Released
Doctor Who: "The Devil's Chord" Clip Intros Jinkx Monsoon's Maestro
Frasier Season 2 Sees Peri Gilpin, Director James Burrows Returning
Law & Order: Organized Crime Returning for Season 5, Moves to Peacock
Star Trek: "Kelvin Films" Better as Rebooted TV/Streaming Series?
Orphan Black: Echoes Official Trailer, Key Art & New Images Released
Exploding Kittens Teaser: Lucifer Star Tom Ellis Is God – And A Cat
Superman: James Gunn Hosts Set Visit for Some Comic Book Greats
Ted: Peacock Gives Seth MacFarlane Series Season 2 Green Light
AEW Dynamite Unbiased Review: A Terrible Show from Start to Finish
Batman: Caped Crusader Arrives August 1; Timm on Harley Quinn Changes
Star Trek: Discovery Season 5 E08 "Labyrinths" Sneak Preview Released
Smiling Friends Season 2 Clip: Gwimbly's In No Nugget-Kissing Mood
Doctor Who: Disney Shares U.S. Premiere Images: Gatwa, Gibson & More
Saturday Night Live Cast Checks In From Read-Thru (No Maya Rudolph?)
Doctor Who, Apple "Crush"-ed, X-Men '97 & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch
BCTV Daily Dispatch: For a look at what's going on across the television and streaming landscape, sign up for Bleeding Cool's daily email round-up of the news you need to know here.