Doctor Who, Batman: CC, Bosch/Ballard & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: Revival, Bosch: Legacy, Apple, SNL, The Rookie, Doctor Who, Batman: Caped Crusader, Smiling Friends & more!

Welcome back, folks! Once again, My Chemical Romance kicks things off with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme song) – welcome back to the BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Making the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board today? SYFY's Revival, MAX's Pretty Little Liars: Summer School, Freevee's Bosch: Legacy/Rene Ballard, WWE SmackDown, Apple, NBC's Saturday Night Live, ABC's The Rookie, BBC & Disney+'s Doctor Who, Paramount+'s Frasier, Peacock's Law & Order: Organized Crime, Star Trek, AMC's Orphan Black: Echoes, Netflix's Exploding Kittens, DC Studios' Superman, Peacock's Ted, TBS's AEW Dynamite, Prime Video's Batman: Caped Crusader, Paramount+'s Star Trek: Discovery, Adult Swim's Smiling Friends & more!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Friday, May 10, 2024:

Revival: SYFY Adapting Tim Seeley, Mike Norton Image Comics Series

Pretty Little Liars Trailer Previews What's Ahead with "Summer School"

Bosch: Legacy S03 Finale: Maggie Q's Ballard, Welliver's Bosch Meet

WWE SmackDown Heading to USA Network Earlier Than Expected

Apple Issues Apology: Not Looking to "Crush!" Human Experience

SNL: Rudolph, Thompson Learn The Truth Behind Vampire Weekend & More

The Rookie Season 6 Episode 9 "The Squeeze" Overview Finally Released

Doctor Who: "The Devil's Chord" Clip Intros Jinkx Monsoon's Maestro

Frasier Season 2 Sees Peri Gilpin, Director James Burrows Returning

Law & Order: Organized Crime Returning for Season 5, Moves to Peacock

Star Trek: "Kelvin Films" Better as Rebooted TV/Streaming Series?

Orphan Black: Echoes Official Trailer, Key Art & New Images Released

Exploding Kittens Teaser: Lucifer Star Tom Ellis Is God – And A Cat

Superman: James Gunn Hosts Set Visit for Some Comic Book Greats

Ted: Peacock Gives Seth MacFarlane Series Season 2 Green Light

AEW Dynamite Unbiased Review: A Terrible Show from Start to Finish

Batman: Caped Crusader Arrives August 1; Timm on Harley Quinn Changes

Star Trek: Discovery Season 5 E08 "Labyrinths" Sneak Preview Released

Smiling Friends Season 2 Clip: Gwimbly's In No Nugget-Kissing Mood

Doctor Who: Disney Shares U.S. Premiere Images: Gatwa, Gibson & More

Saturday Night Live Cast Checks In From Read-Thru (No Maya Rudolph?)

Doctor Who, Apple "Crush"-ed, X-Men '97 & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

