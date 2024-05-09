Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Mácula Interactive, Mexico 1921: A Deep Slumber

Journalistic Detective Game Mexico 1921 Releases Free Demo

You can play a free demo of a new journalistic detective game called Mexico 1921: A Deep Slumber as part of LudoNarraCon 2024.

Dive into 1920s Mexico City and investigate President Obregón's murder.

Experience historic sites and meet notable figures through vivid graphics.

Collect over 100 items for insights and historical content from Mexican archives.

Indie game developer and publisher Mácula Interactive has released a free demo for Mexico 1921: A Deep Slumber as part of LudoNarraCon 2024. The game will have you playing as a journalist of the era, doing an investigation into the murder of the president, Álvaro Obregón. The game was made in Mexico in partnership with the National Newspaper Library and the Popular Arts Museum of Mexico, so you got some authenticity going for the story being told. Enjoy the trailer and info below as the demo is available now.

Mexico 1921: A Deep Slumber

Mexico City, 1921. The country is wrapped in the recent consequences of years of conflict and revolution. Álvaro Obregón, leader of the revolution, is now at the head of a country with a brand new social constitution, and a population demanding education and human rights. With the help of intellectuals like José Vasconcelos and artists like Diego Rivera he intends to steer the country to a brighter future. Fast forward 7 years when President Obregón is shot and murdered under mysterious circumstances.

Explore Mexico in the 1920's!: Discover up to seven historic sites like the National Palace, the old Merced Convent and the new Secretary of Public Education in a striking visual style inspired by Mexican artists' graphic techniques. You'll be able to drink mezcal with Mexico's most famous muralists, have conversations with politicians, writers, poets and even visit the famous Castañeda psychiatric hospital!

Historical Photography: Take in-game photos with Juan's camera, change the depth of field, aperture and zoom to immortalize your own version of the city. Through Juan's camera you'll be able to capture evidence, portray politicians and artists to turn Juan's notebook in a postrevolutionary archive.

Collectable History: Search for 100+ collectible objects that can trigger extra historical data like quotes, poems and even recipes. We work closely with the National Newspaper Library and the Popular Arts Museum to create the most exciting and documented historical content.

