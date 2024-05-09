Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Blue Wizard Digital, Slayaway Camp II

Slayaway Camp II Announces Steam Next Fest Demo

Blue Wizard Digital will have a free dmeo for you to play of Slayaway Camp 2 when the game takes part in Steam Next Fest.

New video teases Skullface's return and classic '80s film parodies.

Features 36 killers, over 300 puzzles, and killer-specific abilities.

Introduces new Endless Mode and Mini-Game Trials for rewards.

Indie game developer and publisher Blue Wizard Digital confirmed that Slayaway Camp II will get a free demo at the next Steam Next Fest. The game will receive a limited demo showing off a few levels of the game and giving players an idea of what's to come, as it will only be available for the week of June 10-17. We're not sure what kind of content to expect, but based on the trailer released earlier this year, it looks to be a bit crazy to keep track of.

Slayaway Camp II

So, somebody thought it would be a great idea to summon Skullface, Slayaway Camp's violentest killer, and now he's trapped inside a very familiar-looking streaming service. That means hundreds of potential new victims splattered across classic movie genres, and — let's face it — those unsuspecting campers aren't going to decapitate themselves. Your hall pass for retro horror awaits! Trapped in a digital hellscape by terrified teens, Skullface must slash his way through the oddly familiar (yet legally distinct!) streaming service known as TerrorTube. Murdering his way across numerous environments and parodies of classic 1980s films, Skullface must find a way to escape TerrorTube and return to the real world.

Choose from one of five killer classes, each with customizable skins and distinct abilities to make murder marvelously messy. Phase through objects as a Ghost, paralyze victims as a Beast, or stick to the classics and paint the town red as a Slasher. Leave a trail of death and destruction behind in order to find a way out of this digital prison. Solve fiendish environmental puzzles to corner your victims, then torture them in hilariously gory fashion. Scare them to death, set deadly traps, or get creative with the tools available – crush victims with boulders or mulch them with lawnmowers. Keep your kills creative to insure Skullface is always smiling under that spooky lil' mask.

Skullface is Back & Running Rampant through TerrorTube

Unlock 36 Horrifying Killers!

Tons of New Puzzle Mechanics!

Insane Killer Abilities!

25 Parody-Laced Puzzle Movies!

Hidden machete kills for true hardcore puzzle masterminds.

Over 300 unique puzzle challenges to solve

Level-Up in Mini-Game Trials for Awesome Rewards!

Brand new 'Endless Mode' puts your skills to the ultimate test!

