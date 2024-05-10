Posted in: Comics | Tagged: kate pryde, kitty pryde, newlitg

Kate Pryde No More in The Daily LITG for the 10th Of May, 2024

Kate Pryde being Kitty Pryde again topped the traffic at Bleeding Cool yesterday. Where you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies, and more. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here.

Kate Pryde being Kitty Pryde again in yesterday's Bleeding Cool

And a few other comic stories you may prefer

LITG one year ago, Fall Of X Rebirth

LITG two years ago,Night Court Halfway

LITG three years ago, Digital First-Among-Equals for DC Comics

LITG four years ago – Bechdel, BBC Zoom, Baron Corbin

Bleeding Cool continued to report from the comics industry shutdown, with comic book stores closing and creators switching to crowd funding.

LITG five years ago – Marvel #1000

Two years ago we were learning and scooping details on Marvel Comics #1000. Was that only a year ago?

Comic book birthdays today

There may still not be much of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are always getting older and still celebrating that special date.

Rex Mundi creator Eric Johnson

Comics journalist, Stephen Jewell

Comics colourist Nate Lovett

Comic book editor Murray R. Ward

