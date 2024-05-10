Posted in: Comics | Tagged: , ,

Kate Pryde No More in The Daily LITG for the 10th Of May, 2024

Kate Pryde being Kitty Pryde again topped the traffic at Bleeding Cool yesterday. Where you can still read all about stuff.

  • Kate Pryde reclaims her name 'Kitty' in Exceptional X-Men #1, stirring buzz.
  • Alan Moore's decade-old comic insights resurface and go viral once again.
  • X-Men fans get a heads-up with spoilers as 'The Fall Of The X' nears its end.
  • Bleeding Cool offers the latest updates on comics, toys, TV shows, and more.

Kate Pryde being Kitty Pryde again topped the traffic at Bleeding Cool yesterday. Where you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies, and more. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here.

She's Called "Kitty Pryde" In Exceptional X-Men #1

Kate Pryde being Kitty Pryde again in yesterday's Bleeding Cool

  1. She's Called Kitty Pryde Again In Exceptional X-Men #1
  2. Alan Moore's Ten-Year-Old Thoughts On Comics Goes Viral, Again
  3. X-Men Spoilers As The Fall Of The X Penultimate Issues Begin To Drop
  4. Batman: White Knight Gold Label Batmobile Revealed by McFarlane Toys
  5. Copies Of DC One Million #1 Hoovered Up on eBay After James Gunn Post
  6. Gotham City Sirens Returns in August from DC with Harley, Ivy & Selina
  7. Now the DC One Million Omnibus is Selling Out Thanks to James Gunn
  8. Batman: Caped Crusader Arrives August 1; Timm on Harley Quinn Changes
  9. X-Men '97: Beau DeMayo Assigns Star Trek: TNG as Finale "Extra Credit"
  10. Bluey After Dark? The Episode "The Mouse" Didn't Want You to See

LITG one year ago, Fall Of X Rebirth

Marvel Comics Promising A Rebirth For Fall Of X...

  1. Marvel Comics Promises A Rebirth For Fall Of X
  2. S.W.A.T.: CBS Ends Popular Shemar Moore-Starring Series with Season 6
  3. Geoff Johns Introduces The Young Justice Society in July (Spoilers)
  4. Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, Picard Opened Door for Shatner Return 
  5. Spider-Man 2 FCBD And The No Good, Rotten Decision By Sony & Marvel
  6. Louise Simonson Writes a Jean Grey Krakoa X-Men Comic For Fall Of X
  7. Whatever Happened To Mary Jane Watson… And Her Children? (Spoilers)
  8. Upcoming Disney LGBTQ Events Shut Down DeSantis' Big Win Bragging
  9. Ben Affleck Reveals Scrapped Deathstroke Plans for Batman Film
  10. Beetlejuice 2 Dated For 2024, Michael Keaton &#038; Jenna Ortega Cast 
  11. JC Glindmyer, Owner of Earthworld Comics, Albany, New York, Dies
  12. Liv Hamilton Puts Their Best Foot Forward After Working in Comic Shop
  13. DC Comics Looking For A New Director Of Marketing
  14. Original Spider-Man #7 Artwork Including First Spider-Boy, At Auction
  15. Kay Healy's Casey's Cases, New Graphic Novel Series For Holiday House
  16. When Comic Book Characters Hate the Multiverse Too (WildCATS Spoilers)
  17. Frankie Boyle & Josie Long Come To The Lakes Comic Art Festival 2023

LITG two years ago,Night Court Halfway

NIGHT COURT (Photo by: Evans Vestal Ward/NBC)
NIGHT COURT (Photo by: Evans Vestal Ward/NBC)
  1. Night Court Filming Reaches Midway Mark; Humble Social Media Request
  2. BBC Reveals Secret "Woke Agenda" with Latest Doctor Who Casting
  3. The Flash S0814 Funeral for a Friend Images: Team Flash Says Goodbye
  4. X-Men Red #2, X-Force #28, Wolverine #21, New Mutants #25 Preview
  5. The Sandman: Neil Gaiman Offers More Proof Streaming Series Exists
  6. DC's Legends of Tomorrow Deserves A Final Run: BCTV DD Editorial
  7. Star Trek: Picard S03 Time Jump Set; Stewart on S02 Finale, TNG Cast
  8. 'Justice League Are Dead, They Ain't Ever Coming Back'- FCBD Spoilers
  9. Matt Lanter: Blue Beetle, Kenobi Cameo Rumor, Jupiter's Legacy; More
  10. Batman Comics Take Top Three in Bleeding Cool Bestseller List
  11. Josh Adams, Fahmida Azim, Hickey, Del Col Win 2022 Pulitzer Prize
  12. We Do Talk About John Bruno's Debut Graphic Novel, Navigator
  13. Black Hood & the Changing of the Guard in Top Notch Comics, at Auction
  14. Jamie S Rich Quits Tapas Media EIC To Be IDW Exec Editorial Director
  15. Free Substack Comics Day – Grant Morrison, BKV, James Tynion & More
  16. New Street Fighter Character Made Her Debut, Pietra
  17. The Lurid Saga of L.B. Cole's Thrilling Crime Cases #49, at Auction
  18. David Finch's Clementine #1 Variant Headlines Comics Vault Live 2022
  19. Bishop's Marvel Comics Debut In CGC 9.8 Taking Bids At Heritage
  20. Next Week Marvel Blast From The Past, Venom, Wolverine Patch & Elektra
  21. Rob Feldman's Cyko Ko Back In Print, Exclusively For NFT Collectors
  22. Sandman Featuring A Todd McFarlane Pin-Up, Taking Bids At Heritage
  23. Hirano and Kagiura: Yen Press to Publish Spinoff BL Manga in October
  24. Black Hood's Rare First Appearance in Top Notch Comics #9, at Auction
  25. Flash Funeral In The Daily LITG, 9th May 2022

LITG three years ago, Digital First-Among-Equals for DC Comics

Marvel Rushes To Publish Loki Graphic Novel By JMS & Olivier Coipel
Loving Lady Loki – The Daily LITG 10th May 2021

  1. Marvel Rushes To Publish Lady Loki, Mistress Of Mischief
  2. Marill Limited Research Day Mistaken Kicked Off Early In Pokémon GO
  3. Brooklyn Nine-Nine Cast Share Greetings, Updates from Season 8 Set
  4. Rob Liefeld Spoils Mighty Crusaders In Outrage Against Spoilers
  5. The Walking Dead: Jeffrey Dean & Hilarie Burton Morgan Celebrate Anniv
  6. Doctor Who: Time Fracture Shares Set Photos from West End Production
  7. Klaus Janson On The X-Men Books And More Marvel Ch-Ch-Changes
  8. DC Changes Digital-First Policy For Their Upcoming Comics
  9. Doctor Who: Steven Moffat Offers Some Advice to Future Writers
  10. J.C. Leyendecker Saturday Evening Post Cover Hits Record $4.1 Million
  11. The Strangely Scientific Debut of Adam Strange Up for Auction
  12. Hello My Name is Poop: Wonderbound's New Middle Grade Graphic Novel
  13. The Future in the Hands of Red Hood? Future State Gotham #1 Preview
  14. America Chavez: Made In The USA #3 Review: Disappointing
  15. Flatulence in the Belly of the Beast in Wonder Woman #772 [Preview]
  16. I Know All There Is To Know About The Crying Boy by Niall Orourke
  17. Time for a Freaky Friday in Guardians of the Galaxy #14 [Preview]
  18. Batman #108 Review: Too Little Ghost-Maker
  19. Take a Trip Down Memory Lane in X-Factor #9 [Preview]
  20. The Good Asian #1 Review: Save A Table In Awards Season
  21. Batman & Heroes Reborn Beat Fortnite in Bleeding Cool Bestseller List
  22. Something Is Killing The Children and Blue Flame Top Advance Reorders
  23. Everything Is Meta – A Blatant & Wholly Transparent Appeal To You
  24. Hailstone: Civil War Horror Series to Launch as Comixology Original
  25. New Avengers Reunion in Giant-Size Amazing Spider-Man Kings Ransom
  26. Superman and Son in Big Trouble in Superman #31 [Preview]
  27. The War of the Bounty Hunters Continues in Star Wars #13 [Preview]
  28. Noctis: Australian Hip Hop Band Hilltop Hoods Debut their First Comic
  29. Marie Enger Sells YA Horror Graphic Novel, Controlled Burn
  30. Alone Time for Superman & Lois – Justice League Last Ride #1 Preview
  31. Green Lantern #2 Review: A New Era On Oa
  32. FCBD Preview: Gloomhaven Gets A One Shot For Free Comic Book Day
  33. Mutant Superiority on Display in X-Corp #1 [Preview]
  34. Digital First Becomes Digital-The-Same in The Daily LITG 9th May 2021

LITG four years ago – Bechdel, BBC Zoom, Baron Corbin

Bleeding Cool continued to report from the comics industry shutdown, with comic book stores closing and creators switching to crowd funding.

  1. BBC Releases Doctor Who, Blake's Seven Set Shots for BBC Zoom Backgrounds
  2. Baron Corbin Spills the Coffee Beans as Renee Young Makes Corn Soup
  3. Green Lantern Writer Gerard Jones Writes a Blog From Prison
  4. San Diego Comics to Permanently Close, Can't Wait For Diamond Anymore
  5. Mansplaining The Bechdel Test To Rick And Morty Fans
  6. Why Batman Forever Turned Out to Be Never Again
  7. Rich Johnston Talks to "Michael Grey", Uncovers Their Real Identity
  8. Community Read Enrolls Pedro Pascal; Rick and Morty Season 6 Update
  9. Sean Gordon Murphy to Crowdfund Graphic Novel, The Plot Holes
  10. Comedian Tom Segura Says Wrestling's for "R****ds", Wrestlers Respond

LITG five years ago – Marvel #1000

Two years ago we were learning and scooping details on Marvel Comics #1000. Was that only a year ago?

  1. Welcome to Marvel Comics #1000 – Is This How Marvel Intends to Sell a Million Copies in August?
  2. Many More Creators For Marvel Comics #1000 – Has to Be One-Page Stories #MarvelComics
  3. LATE: Heroes In Crisis #9 Slips to the Same Week as Doomsday Clock #10
  4. Layoffs Follow Lion Forge/Oni Press Merger, As Does Backlash
  5. Marvel Shuts Down Claim That Marvel #1000 Teasers Not Diverse Enough

  • Rex Mundi creator Eric Johnson
  • Comics journalist, Stephen Jewell
  • Comics colourist Nate Lovett
  • Comic book editor Murray R. Ward

