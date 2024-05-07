Posted in: Adult Swim, DVD/Blu-ray, Max, Movies, Preview, Trailer, TV | Tagged: Batman, crisis, crisis on infinite earths, justice league, max

Crisis Part Three: Conroy & Hamill's Batman/Joker, Constantine & More

Justice League: Crisis on Infinite Earths Part Three trailer includes Kevin Conroy's Batman & Mark Hamill's Joker, Constantine & a lot more!

Aside from the fact that it's the final chapter in the three-part animated epic, the updated lineup Justice League: Crisis on Infinite Earths Part Three was one that would definitely catch your attention. We learned that Corey Stoll (Lex Luthor), Brian Bloom (Adam Strange & Sidewinter), Elysia Rotaru (Black Canary), Armen Taylor (Jay Garrick), Cynthia Kaye McWilliams (Dr. Beth Chapel/Cheetah), Dean Winters (Captain Storm), Jason Spisak (Blue Lantern Razer, Hayseed), Brett Halton (Batlash & Captain Atom), Ashly Burch (Nightshade, Queen Mera), and Katee Sackhoff (Poison Ivy) would also be a part of the final run. But the casting news that hit on an entirely different emotional level was the news that the late Kevin Conroy's Batman would be joined by Mark Hamill's Joker for what would be their final animated face-off. Now, we're getting a look at the official trailer for "Part Three" – without hitting spoilers, let's just say that there's a whole lot more going on (and we get a blink-and-you'll-miss-it new look at Conroy/Hamill).

Here's a look at the official logline/overview for the final chapter: "Now fully revealed as the ultimate threat to existence, the Anti-Monitor wages an unrelenting attack on the surviving Earths that struggle for survival in a pocket universe. One by one, these worlds and all their inhabitants are vaporized! On the planets that remain, even time itself is shattered, and heroes from the past join the Justice League and their rag-tag allies against the epitome of evil. But as they make their last stand, will the sacrifice of the superheroes be enough to save us all?"

In April, Warner Bros. Entertainment released an early preview of the epic saga's final run – with a special preview near the end of the clip that teased the one-on-one yet to come between Hamill's Joker and Conroy's Batman:

Returning for the universe-destroying "Crisis" are Darren Criss as Superman & Earth-2 Superman, Stana Katic as Wonder Woman & Superwoman, and Jensen Ackles as Batman/Bruce Wayne. In addition, we had Matt Bomer as The Flash/Barry Allen, Meg Donnelly as Supergirl & Harbinger, Jimmi Simpson as Green Arrow, and Zachary Quinto as Lex Luthor.

Death is coming. Worse than death: oblivion. Not just for our Earth, but for everyone, everywhere, in every universe! Against this ultimate destruction, the mysterious Monitor has gathered the greatest team of Super Heroes ever assembled. But what can the combined might of Superman, Wonder Woman, Batman, The Flash, Green Lantern, and hundreds of Super Heroes from multiple Earths even do to save all of reality from an unstoppable antimatter Armageddon?! An endless army of SHADOW DEMONS bent on the destruction of all reality swarms over our world and all parallel Earths! The only thing opposing them is the mightiest team of metahumans ever assembled. But not even the combined power of Superman, Batman, Wonder Woman, Green Lantern and all their fellow superheroes can slow down the onslaught of this invincible horde. What mysterious force is driving them? And how do the long-buried secrets of the Monitor and Supergirl threaten to crush our last defense?

The voice cast for Justice League Crisis on Infinite Earths also included Jonathan Adams as Monitor, Ike Amadi as J'onn J'onzz/Martian Manhunter, Amazing Man & Ivo, Geoffrey Arend as Psycho Pirate & Hawkman, Zack Callison as Dick Grayson/Robin, Alexandra Daddario as Lois Lane, Alastair Duncan as Alfred, Matt Lanter as Blue Beetle & Ultraman, Ato Essandoh as Mr. Terrific, Cynthia Hamidi as Dawnstar, Aldis Hodge as John Stewart/Green Lantern & Power Ring, Erika Ishii as Doctor Light/Dr. Hoshi & Huntress, David Kaye as The Question, Ashleigh LaThrop as Iris West, Liam Mcintyre as Aquaman & Johnny Quick, Nolan North as Hal Jordan, Amazo & Homeless Man, Lou Diamond Phillips as The Spectre & Owlman, Keesha Sharp as Vixen, and Harry Shum Jr. as Brainiac 5.

Directed by Jeff Wamester from a script by Jim Krieg, Justice League Crisis on Infinite Earths – Part One was produced by Jim Krieg & Kimberly S. Moreau and executive produced by Butch Lukic, Sam Register, and Michael Uslan (with casting and voice direction by Wes Gleason).

