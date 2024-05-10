Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Marvel Comics, Spider-Man | Tagged: Blood Hunt, dick tracy, printwatch, spider-woman, ultimate spider-man

Printwatch: Blood Hunt, Crocodile Black, Spider-Woman and Dick Tracy

Printwatch: Blood Hunt, Spider-Woman, Ultimate Spider-Man, Crocodile Black, Bear Pirate Viking Queen and Dick Tracy get New Printings

Article Summary Blood Hunt crosses over into second printings with "blood soaked" variants.

Boom, Image, Mad Cave issue fresh prints for Crocodile Black, Bear Pirate Viking Queen, and Dick Tracy.

Spider-Woman #7 flies back to presses with a rare Peach Momoko variant.

Ultimate Spider-Man #3 swings into its third reprint featuring Marco Checchetto.

Printwatch: Blood Hunt crossover issues go back to print from Marvel as well as Spider-Woman and Ultimate Spider-Man. While Crocodile Black, Bear Pirate Viking Queen and Dick Tracy get new printings from Boom, Image and Mad Cave.

Printwatch: Crocodile Black #1, the first issue in the new series by Phillip Kennedy Johnson, SOM, Patricio Delpeche, and Becca Carey, from Boom Studios is going back for a second printing for the 5th of June, 2024. "Crocodile Black chilled readers with a deeply resonating and timely crime-thriller, and we can't get enough," said Filip Sablik, President, Publishing & Sales, Boom Studios. "Philip's return to Boom Studios with his first original series in five years, along with SOM, Patricio, and Becca has heralded a new must-read series for fans everywhere!"

PrintWatch: Bear Pirate Viking Queen #1 by Sean Lewis and Jonathan Marks Barravecchia is going for a second printing also for the 5th of June.

PrintWatch: Dick Tracy #1 by Alex Segura, Michael Moreci, Chantelle Aimee Osman and Geraldo Borges gets a second printing from Mad Cave Studios for the 12th of June.

PrintWatch: Blood Hunt starts to go to second printings with the following, for the 19th of June, with "Blood soaked" variants, basically original covers turned red.

AVENGERS #14 JOSHUA CASSARA BLOOD SOAKED 2ND PRINTING VARIANT [BH]

Price: $3.99

Price: $3.99 BLOOD HUNTERS #1 GREG LAND BLOOD SOAKED 2ND PRINTING VARIANT [BH]

Price: $4.99

Price: $4.99 DOCTOR STRANGE #15 ALEX ROSS BLOOD SOAKED 2ND PRINTING VARIANT [BH]

Price: $3.99

Price: $3.99 DRACULA: BLOOD HUNT #1 ROD REIS BLOOD SOAKED 2ND PRINTING VARIANT [BH]

Price: $4.99

Price: $4.99 VENGEANCE OF THE MOON KNIGHT #5 DAVID FINCH BLOOD SOAKED 2ND PRINTING VARIANT [BH]

Price: $4.99

Price: $4.99 STRANGE ACADEMY: BLOOD HUNT #1 HUMBERTO RAMOS BLOOD SOAKED 2ND PRINTING VARIANT [BH]

Price: 4.99

PrintWatch: First appearance of The Alliance in Spider-Woman #7 has sent that back for seconds for the 19th of June with a Paco Medina cover, with a 1:25 variant from Peach Momoko.

SPIDER-WOMAN #7 PACO MEDINA 2ND PRINTING VARIANT

Price: $3.99

Price: $3.99 SPIDER-WOMAN #7 PEACH MOMOKO RATIO VIRGIN 2ND PRINTING VARIANT (1:25)

Price: $3.99

PrintWatch: And Ultimate Spider-Man #3 gets a third printing with a Marco Checchetto cover.

ULTIMATE SPIDER-MAN #3 MARCO CHECCHETTO 3RD PRINTING VARIANT

Price: $4.99

BEAR PIRATE VIKING QUEEN #1 (OF 3) 2ND PTG

IMAGE COMICS

MAR248264

(W) Sean Lewis (A/CA) Jonathan Marks Barravecchia

MINISERIES PREMIERE From SEAN LEWIS (KING SPAWN) comes a blood-splattered story of conquest. Bears. Pirates. Vikings. And Queens-all battling for their claim to determine what the world will become. Rendered in stunning watercolor by artist JONATHAN MARKS BARRAVECCHIA, it's a gorgeous story of the blood spilled to make countries. And what's cooler than bears, pirates, vikings, and queens??? With 72 stunning pages, it's sure to be one of the most beautiful and thought-provoking books of the year.In Shops: Jun 05, 2024 Final Orders Due: May 12, 2024 SRP: $4.99

DICK TRACY #1 2ND PTG

MAD CAVE STUDIOS

MAR248035

(W) Alex Segura, Michael Moreci, Chantelle Aimee Osman (A) Geraldo Borges (CA) Michael Walsh

DICK TRACY RETURNS IN A NEW ONGOING SERIES FROM MAD CAVE! A new era for the iconic detective starts here, from bestselling and acclaimed authors Alex Segura and Michael Moreci, as an all-new, noir-infused chapter in the Dick Tracy legacy kicks off with superstar artist Geraldo Borges. In the aftermath of World War II, the country stands frozen–waiting for the next shoe to drop. In The City, a brutal murder draws the attention of rising star detective Dick Tracy, who soon discovers the bloodshed is just the beginning of a complicated web that threatens to ensnare everything he cares about. Blending the classic elements of the Dick Tracy world (including his iconic villains, supporting cast, and unforgettable watch radio) with a hardboiled and realistic take, DICK TRACY #1 kicks off a fresh and modern take on the iconic detective that remains true to his rich history.In Shops: Jun 12, 2024 Final Orders Due: May 13, 2024 SRP: $4.99

CROCODILE BLACK #1 (OF 5) 2ND PTG SOM

BOOM! STUDIOS

MAR248183

(W) Phillip Kennedy Johnson (A/CA) Som

What makes someone turn to crime-especially in a modern, pandemic-riddled dystopia? Danny, a seemingly mundane young man lost in escapism, with a spiraling lack of control over his life, witnesses something during a delivery job that will change him forever, turning things as dark as the black, crocodile skin boots that he can't take his eyes off of… In this criminal thriller from Eisner-nominated writer Phillip Kennedy Johnson (Action Comics) and rising star artist Somnath Pal (Brigands), the morally gray turns to cold-blooded murder.In Shops: Jun 05, 2024 Final Orders Due: May 13, 2024 SRP: $4.99

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!