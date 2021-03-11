Clarice S01E05 Preview: Will Starling's Own Mind Prove Her Undoing?

Though we can honestly say that there's never been any point in our lives where we found ourselves anywhere close to working for the FBI or a department like VICAP, we feel comfortable in saying that getting jabbed in the neck with a strange syringe by a serial killer is not the place an agent would want to be in. Unfortunately, that's exactly where Agent Starling (Rebecca Breeds) finds herself heading into this week's Chloe Domont-directed and Tess Leibowitz-written episode, "Get Right With God." Under Luanne Felker's (Natalie Brown) "care," Clarice will have to battle not just the killer but her own mind if she wants to survive- as you're about to see in the following preview images:

And here's a look at three sneak previews for Thursday night's episode, "Get Right With God":

From acclaimed executive producers Alex Kurtzman and Jenny Lumet, and starring Rebecca Breeds (Pretty Little Liars) in the title role, Clarice is a deep dive into the untold personal story of FBI Agent Clarice Starling as she returns to the field in 1993, one year after the events of The Silence of the Lambs. Brilliant and vulnerable, Clarice's bravery gives her an inner light that draws monsters and madmen to her. However, her complex psychological makeup that comes from a challenging childhood empowers her to begin to find her voice while working in a man's world, as well as escape the family secrets that have haunted her throughout her life.

CBS' Clarice also stars Michael Cudlitz as Paul Krendler, Lucca de Oliveira as Tomas Esquivel, Kal Penn as Shaan Tripathi, Nick Sandow as Agent Clarke, Devyn Tyler as Ardelia Mapp, Marnee Carpenter as Catherine Martin, and Douglas Smith as Tyson Conway. MGM Television and CBS Studios produce in association with Secret Hideout. Kurtzman, Lumet, Elizabeth Klaviter, and Heather Kadin serve as executive producers.