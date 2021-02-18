Clarice Season 1 Episode 2 Preview: Can Clarice Earn Her Team's Trust?

To say that Agent Starling's (Rebecca Breeds) start at VICAP during last week's series premiere of CBS' Clarice got off to a rocky start would be an understatement. Krendler (Michael Cudlitz) already wasn't her biggest fan- and after that press conference? Yeah, things went from bad to worse- and we're not sure they're going to get much better with this week's episode "Ghosts of Highway 20." Having to face off with fringe militia group The Statesmen is bad enough, but heading into a deadly situation not knowing where you stand with the "team" that's supposed to have your back doesn't make it any easier. As you're about to see in the following preview images, episode overview, and three preview clips, "Ghosts of Highway 20" may just be the defining moment Clarice needs- or is she being set up for an even bigger fall?

Clarice Season 1, Episode 2 "Ghosts of Highway 20": Clarice Starling and the VICAP team are deployed to Tennessee where the FBI is laying siege against a fringe militia group called "The Statesmen." Written by Elizabeth J. B. Klaviter and Kenneth Lin, and directed by Doug Aarniokoski.

From acclaimed executive producers Alex Kurtzman and Jenny Lumet, and starring Rebecca Breeds (Pretty Little Liars) in the title role, Clarice is a deep dive into the untold personal story of FBI Agent Clarice Starling as she returns to the field in 1993, one year after the events of The Silence of the Lambs. Brilliant and vulnerable, Clarice's bravery gives her an inner light that draws monsters and madmen to her. However, her complex psychological makeup that comes from a challenging childhood empowers her to begin to find her voice while working in a man's world, as well as escape the family secrets that have haunted her throughout her life. CBS' Clarice is produced by MGM Television and CBS Studios, in association with Secret Hideout. Kurtzman, Lumet, Elizabeth Klaviter, and Heather Kadin serve as executive producers.

CBS' Clarice also stars Michael Cudlitz as Paul Krendler, Lucca de Oliveira as Tomas Esquivel, Kal Penn as Shaan Tripathi, Nick Sandow as Agent Clarke, Devyn Tyler as Ardelia Mapp, Marnee Carpenter as Catherine Martin, and Douglas Smith as Tyson Conway.