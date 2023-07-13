Posted in: ABC, Disney+, Marvel, streaming, TV | Tagged: Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., agents of shield, bob iger, clark gregg, disney plus, Marvel Studios

Clark Gregg Should School Disney's Bob Iger on Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.

Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. star Clark Gregg looks to remind Disney's Bob Iger that Marvel was in the television business BEFORE Disney+.

If you had a chance to check out what Disney CEO Bob Iger had to say to David Faber during the Thursday morning edition of CNBC's Squawk Box from Idaho's Sun Valley Conference, then you know that The Mouse took the blame for undercutting studios such as Marvel Studios for its big push to have the Disney+ streaming service overflowing with original content. "There have been some disappointments. We would have liked some of our more recent releases to perform better. It's reflective not as a problem from a personnel perspective, but I think in our zeal to basically grow our content significantly to serve mostly our streaming offerings, we ended up taxing our people way beyond — in terms of their time and their focus — way beyond where they had been," Iger explained during the interview. But it was Iger's part about Marvel Studios, specifically, that got the attention of folks like Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. star Clark Gregg – and not in a "feeling good & well-respected way."

"Marvel's a great example of that. They had not been in the TV business at any significant level. Not only did they increase their movie output, but they ended up making a number of television series, and frankly, it diluted focus and attention. That is, I think, more of the cause than anything," Iger added – and we think you're getting a much clearer picture of what the issue is. Because to folks who've enjoyed any number of Marvel-related television series over the years, Iger's comment makes it sound like "Marvel TV" didn't exist until Disney+ existed. We grew up loving 1978's Bill Bixby & Lou Ferrigno-starring The Incredible Hulk, and we all know how beloved Netflix's Marvel series (Daredevil, Luke Cage, Jessica Jones, etc.) are. And based on the reactions that we still get when we run something related to ABC's Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. (seven seasons, nearly seven years), it's safe to say that there's a fanbase out there just waiting for a revival of some kind. So when Gregg read Iger's comments, it was pretty easy to understand why Coulson's real-life counterpart would feel the need to hit Iger with a…

