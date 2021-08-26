CM Punk Teases Daniel Bryan Coming to AEW: "Be A Little More Patient"

CM Punk made his AEW Dynamite debut this week after making his AEW debut last week on Rampage. But could another major star be headed to the company as well? It's long been rumored that Daniel Bryan will debut with AEW at their September show in New York's Arthur Ashe Stadium, but on AEW Dynamite last night, CM Punk offered the closest thing to a confirmation we're likely to get. Punk was cutting a promo when the crowd interrupted with "Yes!" chants, prompting Punk to tell them to be a little more patient, alluding to Bryan's impending debut.

"Somebody over here said it," Pink replied when asked what the one reason he returned to professional wrestling is. "It's Penta El Zero Miedo. It's Rey Phenix. It's Brian Pillman Jr. It's Jungle Boy. But before all those young names, there's one guy. So I'm going to go ahead and retire the nickname Voice of the Voiceless, because I don't need to be that anymore. This place has a voice. And there's people back there that listen."

"You know why I'm here," Punk continued. "Darby Allin, I watched you. I see you. You're reckless to a point of destruction. Like you just want to end yourself. And I sit back and I look at a guy like you and I look at all the other young talent here in AEW, and I say, can CM punk still go? Does CM punk still have what it takes? Can CM punk still be the best in the world, and if the answer is yes, it starts with Darby Allin, because I look at Darby and I see somebody that would have been my favorite wrestler when I was 15 years old. I look at Darby Allen and I see myself. He's somebody that doesn't necessarily fit the mold of what somebody else thinks a professional wrestler is. Darby is not the biggest. He's not the strongest. But god damn it, he's got heart. And if I'm going to answer those questions to myself… Can you still go? Can you still be the best? Can you still be the best in the world?"

At this point, the crowd was so worked up they started chanting "Yes! Yes! Yes! Yes!" But Punk interrupted them.

"That's somebody else's shtick, and you might just be need to be a little bit more patient, okay?" he said, to wild applause. Of course, Punk was talking about Daniel Bryan, and his words hinted at confirming the rumors that Bryan has signed with AEW and will likely debut soon.

"September 5th, all out, it's me and you, Darby Allin, and it's a lot less about proving the haters wrong, and it's more about proving myself right," Punk concluded. "One more thing: I just want to say hi to my beautiful wife sitting at home. I love you, April."

So does that mean AJ Lee is coming to AEW too, as well as Daniel Bryan?! Auggh! Why is Tony Khan tying to ruin The Chadster's life?! All Out takes place on September 5th on PPV.