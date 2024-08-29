Posted in: TV, YouTube | Tagged: cnn, kamala harris

CNN Interview Clip: "My Values Have Not Changed": VP Kamala Harris

In this preview clip from tonight's CNN interview, Vice President Kamala Harris discusses values and evolving positions with Dana Bash.

Earlier this week, the news hit that Vice President Kamala Harris and Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz were set for a joint sit-down interview with CNN's chief political correspondent and anchor Dana Bash this Thursday – and now, we have a sneak preview to pass along. In the clip above, VP Harris had the opportunity to explain why her positions on fracking and immigration have changed over the years – noting that while her values haven't changed, serving as Vice President has given her new perspectives on a number of important issues. "How should voters look at some of the changes that you've made?" VP Harris was asked by Bash. "Is it because you have more experience now and you've learned more about the information? Is it because you were running for president in a Democratic primary? And should they feel comfortable and confident that what you're saying now is going to be your policy moving forward?"

"I think the most important and most significant aspect of my policy perspective and decisions is my values have not changed. You mentioned the Green New Deal. I have always believed – and I have worked on it – that the climate crisis is real, that it is an urgent matter to which we should apply metrics that include holding ourselves to deadlines around time," Harris responded, noting later in the interview that her experiences as vice president have driven home the importance of finding common ground and "give/take" to get things done. "My values have not changed. So that is the reality of it. And four years of being vice president, I'll tell you, one of the aspects, to your point, is traveling the country extensively," VP Harris added. "I believe it is important to build consensus, and it is important to find a common place of understanding of where we can actually solve problems."

The interview comes as VP Harris and ex-reality show host, multi-impeached ex-POTUS, and convicted felon Donald Trump look to finalize the details of their September 10th debate on ABC. Walz and Trump's VP pick, Sen. JD Vance, are set to have their vice-presidential debate on October 1st.

