Rick and Morty Reddit AMA: Season 9 Fall 2026? Seasons 10 & 11 Updates

During a Reddit AMA, Rick and Morty Showrunner Scott Marder and EP Steve Levy updated Seasons 9-11, the show's future, and a whole lot more.

Earlier today, Adult Swim's Rick and Morty Showrunner/EP Scott Marder and EP Steve Levy took part in a Reddit AMA, offering the latest update on how things are looking with Season 9 and beyond, while also dropping some clues to what's to come. In terms of the animated series' future, Levy shared that they "have season 9 in post, 10 in production, and 11 writing, so we are a lot further along than you think." Marder believes Season 8 will be hitting Adult Swim in Fall 2026. When asked if they believe the series will get a 13th season, Levy shared, "I believe we will," while Marder responded, "The lease on my Mazda Miata certainly hopes so!"

When asked to apply the Harmontown "Olives" rating (5 olives being bad, one olive being good), Levy responded, "Season 9 is 1 Olive and 10 is 0 Olives. Actually that's tough I could go either way with those seasons. They are both some of our best work." For those who think the Emmy Award-winning series has lost its edge, Marder teased that Season 9 should take care of that: "I would say Season 9 will convince everyone we've got a full tank of gas left in us." Later in the AMA, Marder would add, "The episode ideas are still REALLY flowing, and Rick still has plenty of mean left in him." From there, Marder and Levy offered some very interesting insights on where things could be heading regarding storylines and themes. Here's a look at some of the key takeaways:

Levy on Being Excited for Where Things are Heading with Rick: "I'm excited for where we take Rick over the course of the next few seasons. He has come a very long way from who he was in the Pilot."

Season 9 Continues to Mess with Reality and Perception (like in S07E10: "Fear No Mort"): "We've got a real cool one in Season 9 that deals with false reality in a totally different cool way." – Marder

Can We Expect Arcs for Jessica, Evil Morty, Squanchy, Birdperson & Birddaughter? "YES" (Marder responded in all caps, which got us wondering…)

Marder on More Jerry Moments in Season 9: "Jerry has some really memorable ones coming in 9!"

What's the Deal with Those Different Portal Colors? "Portal colors do have meaning." -Marder

Any "Interdimensional Cable" on the Way? "I am not at liberty to say, but there could be some interdimensional cable in the near future." -Levy

Marder on Killing Off Rick Prime, Evil Morty Being "The True Bonafide Villain on the Show": "We had a lot of back and forth on this one, and ultimately felt like it not only provided the best surprise but also teed up Evil Morty as the true bonafide villain on the show." -Marder

