Cobra Kai: Alicia Hannah-Kim Discusses Silver's New Sensei, Kim Da-Eun

Season five of Cobra Kai introduces new faces to the Netflix series among them is Alicia Hannah-Kim, who plays Kim Da-Eun, one of several new sensei to help expand Terry Silver's (Thomas Ian Griffith) vision of the dojo throughout the Valley. The actress provided a preview of the character and what to expect out of season five from the Josh Heald, Hayden Schlossberg, and Jon Hurwitz-created series.

"Kim Da-Eun is the first female sensei of the Karate Kid universe," the Minx actress said, describing her character as "being incredibly powerful, dangerous and mysterious." Not only that, but "she has her own, very particular fighting style. Her physicality is different from everybody else in the universe." Though Terry and Kim develop a mutual alliance and are "very much aligned and sharing the Cobra Kai philosophy to material arts," Hannah-Kim teases that her character is "not someone that's at the beck and call of anybody else. How she gets enmeshed into this ongoing feud in the Valley is something that viewers will find out throughout the season," with everyone eventually learning what her true motivations are, especially as "everything that you know about Cobra Kai is about to be turned upside down."

Joining Hannah-Kim this season is returning face from The Karate Kid franchise in Sean Kanan, who reprises his role as Mike Barnes from 1989's Part III that will see him reunite with Griffith since Terry was his sensei during the events of the film. Nothing has been released about Mike's involvement other than the presumption that he'll likely join Terry's expansion efforts of the dojo. For more on Hannah-Kim talking about season five, how she'll build on the franchise's legacy, and taking the responsibility of being the series' first female sensei, you can check out the Entertainment Tonight interview here. Season five of Cobra Kai premieres September 9th on Netflix.