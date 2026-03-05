Posted in: NBC, Peacock, TV | Tagged: Law & Order, Law & Order: SVU

Law & Order: SVU S27E14: "Frequency" Preview: A Race Against Time

The team races against the clock to save a boy in tonight's episode of NBC's Mariska Hargitay-starring Law & Order: SVU, S27E14: "Frequency."

A rogue frequency on a baby monitor finds the SVU team racing the clock to save a boy being held captive in tonight's episode of NBC's Mariska Hargitay-starring Law & Order: SVU, S27E14: "Frequency." We've got a look at the official overview, as well as a preview trailer, image gallery, and more for tonight's chapter waiting for you below.

Law & Order: SVU Season 27 Episode 14: "Frequency" Preview

Law & Order: SVU Season 27 Episode 14: "Frequency" – A family discovers a young boy in grave danger when their baby monitor picks up a rogue frequency; Griffin goes to extremes to find the boy's location; Rollins finds herself alone with a predator. Directed by Brenna Malloy and written by Brant Englestein.

Created by Emmy Award-winning producer Dick Wolf, NBC's Law & Order: Special Victims Unit (SVU) is the longest-running primetime drama in American television history. Now in its 27th season on NBC, this hard-hitting and emotional series chronicles the lives of the Special Victims Unit of the New York City Police Department, an elite squad of detectives who investigate crimes of sexual assault, child abuse, and domestic violence.

Mariska Hargitay, Ice T, Peter Scanavino, Kelli Giddish, Kevin Kane, and Aimé Donna Kelly star. Dick Wolf, Michele Fazekas, Mariska Hargitay, Kenneth Brown, and Peter Jankowski executive produce. NBC's Law & Order: Special Victims Unit (SVU) is produced by Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, in association with Wolf Entertainment.

