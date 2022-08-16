Cobra Kai Season 5 Trailer: The War for the Valley Is Just Beginning

With less than a month to go until Josh Heald, Jon Hurwitz, and Hayden Schlossberg's "Karate Kid" spinoff sequel series Cobra Kai hits our screens for a fifth season, the cast and series creators were dropping ten-ton hints on Monday that something was happening "tomorrow." Of course, that "tomorrow" would mean today, and if you thought that meant we would be getting the official trailer? Well, step right up and take a seat at the front of the class because you are absolutely right. And extra credit if you were also expecting new preview images. Ever since Thomas Ian Griffith's Terry Silver stacked the deck to win the All-Valley tournament, things have been doom-n-gloom all throughout the valley. And an "Avengers: Endgame" move is going to be tough to pull off when you have Kreese (Martin Kove) behind bars and Johnny (William Zabka) & Robby (Tanner Buchanan) heading south of the border to find Miguel (Xolo Maridueña). Thankfully, as we saw in last season's finale, Daniel (Ralph Macchio) has an unexpected ally by his side: Chozen (Yuji Okumoto)… but now, so does Terry. And then there's Samantha (Mary Mouser), who's taking that loss and turning it into a personal journey of self-discovery, and you can see why the upcoming season will be its most intense yet.

Here's a look at the Season 5 official trailer, followed by the season overview and what could probably be the most impressive "date announcement" teaser we've seen in a long time (with Netflix's Cobra Kai set to make its return on September 9th:

COBRA KAI takes place over 30 years after the events of the 1984 All Valley Karate Tournament with the continuation of the inescapable conflict between Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) and Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka). Following the shocking results of the All Valley Tournament, Season 5 finds Terry Silver expanding the Cobra Kai empire and trying to make his "No Mercy" style of karate the only game in town. With Kreese behind bars and Johnny Lawrence setting karate aside to focus on repairing the damage he's caused, Daniel LaRusso must call on an old friend for help.

Ralph Macchio (Daniel LaRusso), William Zabka (Johnny Lawrence), Courtney Henggeler (Amanda LaRusso), Xolo Maridueña (Miguel Diaz), Tanner Buchanan (Robby Keene), Mary Mouser (Samantha LaRusso), Jacob Bertrand (Hawk), Gianni Decenzo (Demetri), Vanessa Rubio (Carmen), Peyton List (Tory), and Martin Kove (John Kreese) star, with Dallas Dupree Young (Kenny), Oona O'Brien (Devon) and Thomas Ian Griffith (Terry Silver).

Alicia Hannah-Kim (Minx) portrays South Korean sensei Kim Da-Eun, who will play a major role in Terry Silver's (Thomas Ian Griffith) expansion plans. Dallas Dupree Young's Kenny Payne has been promoted to series regular for the fifth season. In addition, Sean Kanan is returning to the franchise to reprise his role as Mike Barnes. Cobra Kai is written and executive produced by series creators Josh Heald, Jon Hurwitz, and Hayden Schlossberg via production company Counterbalance Entertainment. Will Smith, James Lassiter, and Caleeb Pinkett executive produce for Westbrook Entertainment along with Susan Ekins in association with Sony Pictures Television. Macchio and Zabka also serve as executive producers.