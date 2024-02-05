Posted in: Netflix, Preview, streaming, TV, YouTube | Tagged: cobra kai, karate kidd, preview, Season 6, teaser

Cobra Kai Cast Announces Season 6 Filming Underway (VIDEO)

Check out what Netflix's Cobra Kai cast had to share in the announcement video confirming the start of filming on the sixth & final season.

Article Summary Cobra Kai Season 6 filming kicks off, promising a big finale.

Cast shares an enthusiastic video to confirm production is underway.

Show creators penned heartfelt thank-you, hinting at a fitting end.

Returning and new characters teased for the ultimate showdown.

During last week's Next on Netflix 2024 trailer, we got a brief preview for the sixth & final season of Josh Heald, Jon Hurwitz, and Hayden Schlossberg's Ralph Macchio & William Zabka-starring Cobra Kai – both in the trailer and in the behind-the-scenes image below. Now, the cast is checking in with an announcement video to confirm that production is back underway – so let the speculation begin!

Cobra Kai Creators Address Season 6 & Franchise's Future

Promising the "biggest" and "baddest" season yet, the show's creators penned a letter to the show's supporters thanking them for their support and explaining the importance of ending Cobra Kai "on our terms" when the news was first announced earlier this year. Here's a look back at their letter:

Ralph Macchio (Daniel LaRusso), William Zabka (Johnny Lawrence), Courtney Henggeler (Amanda LaRusso), Xolo Maridueña (Miguel Diaz), Tanner Buchanan (Robby Keene), Mary Mouser (Samantha LaRusso), Jacob Bertrand (Hawk), Gianni Decenzo (Demetri), Vanessa Rubio (Carmen), Peyton List (Tory), and Martin Kove (John Kreese) star, along with Dallas Dupree Young (Kenny), Oona O'Brien (Devon) and Thomas Ian Griffith (Terry Silver).

Alicia Hannah-Kim (Minx) portrays South Korean sensei Kim Da-Eun, who plays a major role in Terry Silver's expansion plans. Dallas Dupree Young's Kenny Payne had been promoted to series regular for the fifth season. In addition, Sean Kanan is returned to the franchise to reprise his role as Mike Barnes. Cobra Kai is written and executive produced by series creators Josh Heald, Jon Hurwitz, and Hayden Schlossberg via production company Counterbalance Entertainment. Will Smith, James Lassiter, and Caleeb Pinkett executive produce for Westbrook Entertainment along with Susan Ekins in association with Sony Pictures Television. Macchio and Zabka also serve as executive producers.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!