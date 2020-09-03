Cobra Kai Offers Its Best Fight Scenes, Best/Worst of Johnny Lawrence

Cobra Kai executive producers Jon Hurwitz, Josh Heald, and Hayden Schlossberg are having a pretty good end to their summers. First, the Karate Kid sequel series made the move to Netflix, with the series quickly shooting to the top spot of most watched on the streaming service (blowing past The Umbrella Academy and Lucifer). The trio also treated fans to a preview for the 2021-premiering third season, one that teased a confrontation between Daniel (Ralph Macchio) and someone who might be a familiar face from the film franchise.

With Cobra Kai fans knowing they have a little time to kill before the series' return, Netflix has started rolling out a series of compilation videos that highlight the highlights and lowlights from the previous two seasons. The first clip is for those of you who want to revisit all of the ass-kicking action without all of that "acting stuff." Following that, we take a look at Johnny Lawrence's (William Zabka) evolution as he does his best to do the right thing- even if it doesn't always work out that way.

During an interview last month, Hurwitz said he recognized that the franchise has a number of characters that they can work with but that it's also important that the series stakes out its own identity with its own cast of characters. "We have put thought into spin-off ideas. We love just The Karate Kid universe, love all the characters from back in the day and we love the characters we've created," Hurwitz explained. "It's hard for me to give you an exact answer to this, but what I can say is that we have a list of at least five different scenarios that we would pursue, that we could consider. Now, some of them are untraditional. Some of them are unlike any kind of spin-off you've ever seen before. But, every time we're writing episodes of the show, we're falling in love with the characters that we're creating and examining characters from the past. Within the world of Cobra Kai, there are certain things that you can explore and certain things that don't fit into that particular box, but there may be opportunities down the road to break out one of these characters and get to know them better or to explore different times in characters' lives or what have you."