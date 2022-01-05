Cobra Kai Star William Zabka Talks S04, Teases Eagle Fang's S05 Future

Entering season four, Cobra Kai found its protagonists Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) and Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka) reluctantly joining forces to defeat a greater enemy in John Kreese (Martin Kove), who reclaimed his spot as leader Cobra Kai. They all agreed to settle their score at the All-Valley Karate Tournament that if Daniel's Miyagi-Do or Johnny's Eagle Fang were to win, Kreese would shutter his dojo forever and vice versa. Zabka spoke with Collider about the events of season four to the tournament's shocking conclusion and what to possibly look for in season five. Obviously, this is your major spoilers warning.

The tournament had some changes compared to previous years. Aside from the martial arts exhibitions that factor into their points system, there would be individual trophies for the main contest awarded for men's and women's tourneys. Entering the bracket rounds, Cobra Kai needed just one more point to win the overall event. Miyagi-do's Eli 'Hawk' Moskowitz (Jacob Bertrand) defeated Cobra Kai's Robby Keane (Tanner Buchanan) in the men's final, but Cobra Kai's Tory Nichols (Peyton List) defeated Miyagi-do's Sam LaRusso (Mary Mouser) in the women's final to push Kreese over the top. We see Tory coincidentally eavesdropping on Cobra Kai sensei Terry Silver (Thomas Ian Griffith), who we learn paid off the officials thus tainting Tory's victory.

While we find Daniel at Miaygi's grave vowing not to keep his promise "with men who have no honor" with Chozen (Yuji Okumoto) now at his side. As far as Eagle Fang goes, "They made a bet with Kreese, right?" Zabka laughed and added, "I know, here we go. You're fishing for five already. I love it! But they did make a bet, you know, and we'll see what happens on that." Season five for Johnny might have to put Eagle Fang's future on hold with his upcoming search for his student Miguel (Xolo Maridueña). He dropped out of the tournament and later ran away from home to search for his biological father who abandoned him in Mexico. "At this point, Daniel and Johnny they separated but then they come back together at the end," Zabka said. "But really, more than the martial arts, more than the Eagle Fang of it, they're connected to these people, these humans, these characters so Johnny starts with Miguel, wherever Miguel is, and Robby. So what happens with Eagle Fang, we'll see."