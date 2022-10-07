Community: Dan Harmon on Legacy, Chevy Chase & Co-Writer Andrew Guest

Just before September wrapped, Community fans learned that their #SixSeasonsAndAMovie mission had succeeded when Peacock announced that the Dan Harmon-created series would be getting Community: The Movie, co-written and executive produced by Harmon & Andrew Guest. Stemming from Sony Pictures Television & Universal Television, the film will reunite Joel McHale (Jeff), Gillian Jacobs (Britta), Danny Pudi (Abed), Alison Brie (Annie), Ken Jeong (Ben Chang), and Jim Rash (Craig Pelton). Now, we're getting to hear a little more about the project from Harmon, who took questions during his New York Comic Con 2022 (NYCC 2022) panel in support of his FOX animated series Krapopolis (renewed for a second season earlier today).

In the first clip, Harmon shares how much he appreciates being able to "fulfill that legacy" when it comes to finally getting a green light for a film and how that sense of legacy vibes with being on Peacock, NBC's streaming media evolution. Following that, Harmon addresses whether or not Chevy Chase would appear, joking (maybe?) that he's not sure "if it's legal for him to come back." As for other names that have been mentioned that folks are wondering about (Donald Glover? Yvette Nicole Brown?), Harmon added that those were topics he wasn't in the position to address. Also, while a writing team is in place, they are still considering directors. From there, Harmon sings Guest's praises and talks up his Community "street cred" (with clips from Variety):

Community Star Joel McHale Discusses Working with Chevy Chase

Last year, McHale opened up about what the Community experience was like when he checked in with Michael Rosenbaum's (Smallville, It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia) Inside of You podcast. Specifically, what it was like working with Chase and the incidents with him on set. In the following clip, McHale explains that he believes Chase wasn't a fan of the hours needed to produce each episode that would result in "not great moods" and times when production schedules were shifted to attempt to accommodate. He also discusses Chase's departure under "quite crazy circumstances," that "it could be tough some days; other days, great," and the last time he called his ex-co-star (all of which he covers in the clip above).