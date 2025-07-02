Posted in: Comedy Central, Paramount+, TV | Tagged: south park

South Park Season 27 Premiere Pushed Back From July 9th to July 23rd

Trey Parker and Matt Stone's South Park will be returning to Comedy Central for Season 27 this month - just a little later than expected.

Article Summary South Park Season 27 premiere shifted from July 9 to July 23 on Comedy Central at 10 pm ET/PT.

Trey Parker and Matt Stone return with new episodes featuring wild hijinks and Canada headaches.

MTV and FOX originally passed on South Park, nearly altering its core characters and tone.

Podcast reveals untold stories, including controversies with Kenny, Mr. Hankey, and Scientology.

The good news? Kyle, Kenny, Stan, and Cartman are still set to return to Comedy Central for their 27th season this month. the not-so-great-news? Trey Parker and Matt Stone's South Park Season 27 will be hitting screens a little later than originally planned. Earlier today, the news went out that the long-running animated series would be moving its return date from July 9th to July 23rd at 10 pm ET/PT. And speaking of Season 27, what can we expect? It looks like we've got everything from ketamine and overflowing toilets to a space-bound Diddy – and more problems with Canada?!?!

South Park Creators Discuss Animated Series' Origins

Parker & Stone checked in with hosts Doug Herzog (former network executive at MTV, Comedy Central & FOX) & Jen Chaney (TV critic at New York Magazine/Vulture) on Basic!, a podcast series offering a look back to the glory days of basic cable history. While we don't want to spoil the episode for you because it's definitely a must-listen for fans interested in knowing a lot of the behind-the-scenes happenings, there were some highlights that we wanted to point out. First up, MTV passed on the series outright, while FOX was only interested if the series could be adjusted to focus on a family and not four kids (looking to apply to South Park what they thought it was about The Simpsons that made it work).

And at around the 21:20 mark, we have to give Herzog a ton of credit for throwing himself on his creative word by admitting that he tried to stop Parker & Stone from killing Kenny every week. That conversation segued directly into how Mr. Hankey, The Christmas Poo (S01E09), helped "mainstream" poop, as well as a great anecdote about how many a piece of poop was a bridge too far for one Comedy Central executive.

And then, starting around the 28:20 mark, the trio discuss the "The Gauntlet" short created for the 2020 MTV Movie Awards, spoofing Russell Crowe's Gladiator and John Travolta's Battlefield: Earth. When word hit that the short ended with a Cartman/toilet paper joke that wasn't too flattering to L. Rob Hubbard (author of Battlefield: Earth), Dianetics & Scientology, Isaac Hayes (Chef), who was a Scientologist, asked the show's creators if a Scienologist rep could see the short before it aired. Now, we get the backstory on how The Church of Scientology learned what was in the short at the same time as the rest of us did.

And here's your chance to check out the entire episode for yourselves – a "must" for any South Park fans:

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Parker and Stone produce the long-running animated series alongside Anne Garefino and Frank C. Agnone II. Eric Stough, Adrien Beard, Bruce Howell, and Vernon Chatman serve as producers, with Christopher Brion serving as the creative director of South Park Digital Studios.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!