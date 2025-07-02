Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Astrolabe Games, Newcore Games, The Devil Within: Satgat

The Devil Within: Satgat Releases New Physical Edition

Those who wish to own The Devil Within: Satgat in a physical capacity will be able to soon, including a special Collector's Edition

Collector's Edition features an artbook, manual, metallic pin, soundtrack, and exclusive postcards.

Play as Kim Rip, battling demonic forces with evolving powers and intense platforming challenges.

Explore a vast 2.5-D world, uncover secrets, and gain new abilities to defeat the Ebon Sting menace.

Indie game developer Newcore Games and publisher Astrolabe Games released a new physical edition for The Devil Within: Satgat. The team has released two different versions, as there will be a Standard Edition you can get on PS5, as well as a Collector's Edition, the latter coming with a manual booklet, an artbook, a metallic pin, the soundtrack, and two postcards. Both of them are available starting today.

The Devil Within: Satgat

In The Devil Within: Satgat, you play as Kim Rip, a man at war with himself. When demonic forces erupt into the world, Royal Guard member Kim Rip must act to save humanity – at the risk of his own! He'll have to cross the land fighting devilized humans on his path to destroy The Ebon Sting, the source of the evil energy unleashed on the world. Players will have multiple weapons to choose from, along with nefarious powers that Kim Rip will earn for each Arch Demon he defeats. As Kim Rip continues growing his powers, players will have an array of offensive, defensive, and mobility abilities to master. The 2.5-D world of The Devil Within: Satgat will also feature thrilling platforming action, with routes that you'll need to earn the right to explore.

Progressing Abilities you'll earn by fighting and exploring. Every location has opportunities to learn new skills that will aid in uncovering the secrets of the Ebon Sting.

Intense Platforming that pushes your problem-solving abilities and adds a new complication to fights.

A Vast World inspired by traditional images and neo-futurist aesthetics. Explore desolate cities, rugged peaks, dense forests, military complexes, and more.

Perilous Secrets that all come together to solve an enigmatic riddle about the world at large. What caused the Ebon Sting, and how can one man defeat it? Explore and fight to find out.

