Posted in: NBC, Netflix, Peacock, TV, YouTube | Tagged: chevy chase, community, dan harmon, marc maron, peacock, wtf

Community Not "Funny Enough" or "Hard-Hitting Enough": Chevy Chase

On WTF with Marc Maron, Chevy Chase didn't exactly sound too thrilled with his time on Community or about the series overall.

With the WGA strike nearing its endgame and fingers crossed over a resolution to the SAG-AFTRA strike coming in the next few days, Community fans can start dialing back up the excitement for Peacock's Dan Harmon & Andrew Guest-written, Joel McHale (Jeff), Gillian Jacobs (Britta), Danny Pudi (Abed), Alison Brie (Annie), Ken Jeong (Ben Chang), Jim Rash (Craig Pelton), and Donald Glover (Troy Barnes)-starring (we're still keeping our Yvette Nicole Brown candle burning) Community: The Movie. One person who we're pretty sure won't be appearing is Chevy Chase. First, because his character, Pierce Hawthorne, was killed off. But this is make-believe – so even that's not a huge hurdle to cross. But the other part? well, let's just say that Chase and the cast & creative team didn't exactly have the greatest time filming the series – the one thing that both sides of the issue can agree upon, as you'll see in a minute. And it's a topic that Chase had no problem addressing while speaking with Marc Maron for Maron's WTF with Marc Maron podcast.

"I honestly felt the show wasn't funny enough for me, ultimately. I felt a little bit constrained… Everybody had their bits, and I thought they were all good. It just wasn't hard-hitting enough for me," Chase shared with Maron when asked about his time on the series, his frustrations, and why he and the show's producers parted ways. When it came to his character, Chase was fine with his role – but it appears he grew less interested in being part of an ensemble and what that entails. "I didn't mind the character. I just felt that it was… I felt happier being alone. I just didn't want to be surrounded by that table, every day, with those people. It was too much." As for where things stand between Chase and series creator Harmon (the two apparently haven't communicated in quite some time), Chase isn't sure – but as far as he's concerned, Chase doesn't have any issues with Harmon. "I have no idea if we're OK. I've never been not OK. He's kind of a pisser." Here's a look at the episode that released this week:

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Community/Chevy Chase – Recent Conversations

In an interview with CBS Sunday Morning from February 2022, Chase responded to accusations about his on-set conduct while filming the NBC & Netflix series. And from the sounds of things, he's moved on and wasn't thinking much about it. "I guess you'd have to ask them. I don't give a crap!" Chase said with a laugh during the interview after being asked how he felt about the accusations his co-stars have made over the years. " I am who I am. And I like where— who I am. I don't care. And it's part of me that I don't care. And I've thought about that a lot. And I don't know what to tell you, man. I just don't care," Chase added.

During his New York Comic Con 2022 (NYCC 2022) panel in support of his FOX animated series Krapopolis (renewed for a second season earlier today), Harmon took some questions regarding the film follow-up. In this clip, Harmon addresses whether or not Chase would appear, joking (maybe?) that he's not sure "if it's legal for him to come back." As for other names that have been mentioned that folks are wondering about, Harmon added that those were topics he wasn't in the position to address. Also, while a writing team is in place, they are still considering directors. From there, Harmon sings Guest's praises and talks up his Community "street cred" (with clips from Variety):

During the previous year, McHale opened up about what the Community experience was like when he checked in with Michael Rosenbaum's (Smallville, It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia) Inside of You podcast. Specifically, what it was like working with Chase and the incidents with him on set. In the following clip, McHale explains that he believes Chase wasn't a fan of the hours needed to produce each episode that would result in "not great moods" and times when production schedules were shifted to attempt to accommodate. He also discussed Chase's departure under "quite crazy circumstances," that "it could be tough some days; other days, great," and more:

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!