Community Star Alison Brie: "Real Conversations" Happening For Movie

Okay, as much as we've enjoyed the trips down Community memory lane that the directing team of Anthony Russo and Joseph Russo (the Russo Brothers) have been traveling down during our last two updates, it's time to shift the focus back to where it should be. So when is Dan Harmon's Joel McHale (Jeff), Gillian Jacobs (Britta), Danny Pudi (Abed), Yvette Nicole Brown (Shirley), Alison Brie (Annie), Donald Glover (Troy), Ken Jeong (Ben Chang), and Jim Rash (Craig Pelton)-starring series finally getting that movie to complete the #SixSeasonsAndAMovie campaign. Well, based on what Brie had to share during a visit to the WrapWomen's UnWrapped podcast? It sounds like "movement" on it keeps happening.

"You know what? I'll say it. There's been movement," Brie reveals during the episode. "There's been some talks. People are talking, and certain things — wheels are turning. I said it!" That said (and much like McHale's been doing when addressing the topic), it's important for fans to remain patient and not get ahead of things. "I'm saying there are legitimate conversations that are happening. Whether or not they will ever turn into an actual movie — I would love it if they did, and I hope that they do. But the fact alone that actual real conversations are happening is, I think, the most progress we've ever made on that front," Brie added.

Last summer, McHale opened up about what the Community experience was like when he checked in with Michael Rosenbaum's (Smallville, It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia) Inside of You podcast. Specifically, what it was like working with Chase and the incidents with him on set. In the following clip, McHale explains that he believes Chase wasn't a fan of the hours needed to produce each episode that would result in "not great moods" and times when production schedules were shifted to attempt to accommodate. He also discusses Chase's departure under "quite crazy circumstances", that "it could be tough some days; other days, great," and the last time he called his ex-co-star: