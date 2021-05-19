Could Prodigal Son Go Lucifer? Creators Offer Update, Talk Season 3

So when is a series finale not quite a series finale (at least not yet)? When it's FOX's Prodigal Son, which aired what is currently the series-ending episode "The Last Weekend" on Tuesday night. For those of you who haven't screened it yet, we'll avoid spoilers but let's just say that the episode wrapped with things playing out in ways that could be viewed as either definitive or leaving the door open to new possibilities. Series creators Chris Fedak and Sam Sklaver are hoping for the latter, revealing to Deadline Hollywood that "WBTV is shopping it as we speak" for a third season. Considering the thematic sandbox that the series plays in, a move to streaming would definitely allow the team to flex more of their creative muscles- it sure didn't hurt Netflix and Lucifer.

Teasing "big" ideas should the series return, Sklavar explained how the series is evolving for Tom Payne's Malcolm Bright. "The spine of the season was Bright becoming his own man. The Dani-Bright relationship was key, along with a new 'venue' where Martin could shine," he explained. Without giving too much away, the series creators envision also having Michael Sheen's Martin Whitley aka The Surgeon and Catherine Zeta'Jones's Vivian Capshaw return. But while all of that sounds great, just what are the chances of the series returning. "I don't know what our chances are," Fedak explained, "but writing for these actors and this crew was a great privilege. I hope we get to work together again."

PRODIGAL SON follows MALCOLM BRIGHT (Tom Payne), a criminal profiler with a rare talent for getting inside the minds of killers. He learned how they think because his father, DR. MARTIN WHITLY (Michael Sheen), was a notorious serial killer known as "The Surgeon." Now he's using his twisted genius to help the NYPD solve their most puzzling murders. Bright's team, led by his longtime mentor, NYPD Lieutenant GIL ARROYO (Lou Diamond Phillips), includes Detectives DANI POWELL (Aurora Perrineau), JT TARMEL (Frank Harts) and medical examiner DR. EDRISA TANAKA (Keiko Agena).

Season Two picks up with Bright's personal life in disarray after his sister AINSLEY's (Halston Sage) shocking actions in the Season One finale. Now, he must "take care" of her and protect his mother JESSICA WHITLY (Bellamy Young) from a secret that could tear the family apart all over again! Further complicating matters, Martin seeks to deepen his relationship with Bright, his prodigal son, but forging this bond leads to shocking twists and revelations.

FOX's Prodigal Son stars Tom Payne as Malcolm Bright, Michael Sheen as Dr. Martin Whitly, Bellamy Young as Jessica Whitly, Lou Diamond Phillips as Gil Arroyo, Halston Sage as Ainsley Whitly, Aurora Perrineau as Dani Powell, Frank Harts as JT Tarmel, and Keiko Agena as Edrisa Tanaka. The series is produced by Berlanti Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television and FOX Entertainment. Chris Fedak and Sam Sklaver created the series, and both are executive producers, showrunners, and writers on the show. Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, and Adam Kane serve as executive producers. Lee Toland Krieger directed and executive-produced the pilot "Like".