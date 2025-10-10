Posted in: Amazon Studios, TV | Tagged: countdown, Jensen Ackles

Countdown: Prime Video Cancels Jensen Ackles Series After 1 Season

Prime Video has cancelled Showrunner Derek Haas's Jensen Ackles and Jessica Camacho-starring Countdown after only one season.

In a move that's coming as a surprise to many, Prime Video has opted not to renew Showrunner Derek Haas's Jensen Ackles (The Boys, Supernatural) and Jessica Camacho (Bosch: Legacy, Watchmen)-starring Countdown for a second season. Deadline Hollywood reported the news exclusively on Friday, along with the news that Daniel Dae Kim-starring Butterfly would also not be back for another season. The news is surprising considering Countdown still maintains a spot in Prime Video's U.S. Top 10, a month after the season (and now series) finale. The streaming series also hit the Nielsen Top 10 for Streaming Originals, reaching the eighth spot. According to DH's reporting, the decision came down to how the series performed regarding total global viewership. "As soon as I know anything, you'll know! Maybe you'll know before me. I'm gonna stay optimistic. If it doesn't happen, I guess I'll have to write a novella so you'll have closure. But fingers crossed… let's get some more Countdown," Haas shared last month when asked for an update regarding another season.

When an officer with the Department of Homeland Security is murdered in broad daylight in Prime Video's Countdown, LAPD detective Mark Meachum (Ackles) is recruited to a secret task force, alongside undercover agents from all branches of law enforcement, to investigate. But the hunt for the killer soon uncovers a plot far more sinister than anyone could have imagined, kicking off a race against time to save a city of millions. Ackles's Mark Meachum is described as a rogue L.A. detective, wrong-side-of-the-tracks kind of guy who takes risks that most people wouldn't take. That could make things difficult when Meachum finds himself part of an elite team that also includes Nathan Blythe (Eric Dane), Amber Oliveras (Jessica Camacho), Keyonte Bell (Elliot Knight), Evan Shepherd (Violett Beane), and Lucas Finau (Uli Latukefu).

