Courtney Love Won't Be Watching Hulu's Pam & Tommy, No Lily James Fan

Looks like Hulu's upcoming Pam & Tommy is having a bit of a good news-bad news kinda week. On one hand, it seems like folks on social media were shocked in a good way by the first-look images of Lily James (Rebecca) and Sebastian Stan (The Falcon and the Winter Soldier) as actress/model Pamela Anderson (Baywatch) and Motley Crew member Tommy Lee in the new event series. As impressive as the duo are, they're also joined by an impressive cast that includes Seth Rogen as Rand Gauthier, the man who stole the tape; Nick Offerman as Uncle Miltie, the man who helped distribute the sex tape; Taylor Schilling as Erica Gauthier, Pepi Sonuga as Melanie, Andrew Dice Clay as Butchie, Spenser Granese as Steve Fasanella, and Mozhan Marnò as Gail Chwatsky.

On the bad news side, it sounds like rockstar and Anderson's buddy (though we're not sure if that's still the case but they were at the Comedy Central roast of Anderson years back) Courtney Love is no fan of the project in any way, shape, or form. Taking to social media, the Hole singer called the project "f***ing outrageous" and told of when the tape first came out and how she banned it from being watched in the studio or being discussed. Love then reveals that she denied the use of a Rolling Stone cover for the limited series before throwing "shame" on James and adding a "whoever the f**k she is" with "#vile" as the ender.

"I find this so fucking outrageous," Love wrote in her Facebook post. "When Pam / tommy sex tape was out / myself [Hole drummer Patty Schemel] and [Hole bassist Melissa Auf der Maur] were making a record. And the lone women in many recording studios in la. Where all / ALL! The staff engineers/producers/owners / were watching the sex tape with huge schadenfreude . . Guffaws, It was disgusting. I banned anyone discussing it. . It destroyed my friend Pamela's life. Utterly. Last week I was asked to approve using a rolling stone cover of mine / shot by mark seliger in this piece of shit . That they had approved . I said " fuck no . " shocked . Gentleman don't approve this sort of thing . My heart goes out to Pammy ♥️♥️further causing her complex trauma . And shame on lily James whoever the fuck she is. #vile" Here's a look at Love's full post from earlier today:

Rogen, Evan Goldberg, James Weaver, and Alex McAtee executive produce via Point Grey; as do Megan Ellison, Sue Naegle, and Ali Krug via Annapurna; Chip Vucelich, Sarah Gubbins, Dave Franco, and Dylan Sellers. The eight-episode series is helmed by Craig Gillespie (I, Tonya) and written by Rob Siegel and DV DeVincentis, and tells the true story of how the first-ever viral video came to be: Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee's sex tape. Now here's a look at Rogen sharing his timely fashion sense:

My co-stars, Sebastian and Lily, are a lot cooler than I am. #PamandTommy pic.twitter.com/r8YWh1eBuJ — Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) May 7, 2021

Though many will focus on the couple's infamous leaked sex tape and the national conversation it created over celebrity and privacy (as well as Tommy Lee's muti-tasking abilities when it comes to piloting a boat), the series will begin with Anderson and Lee's 96-hour "courtship" in 1995 that resulted in the two getting married. While there are still unanswered questions surrounding how the tape was obtained, Anderson would go on to sure video distribution company Internet Entertainment Group (IEG). The matter would be settled via a confidential agreement, with IEG returning to making the video available through its website. Though reports are that both Anderson and Lee are aware of the project being in development since earlier this year, neither are currently involved.