Courtney Love's Women (But Beyoncé & Taylor Swift? Not So Much)

While promoting her BBC Radio 6 Music/BBC Sounds series, Courtney Love didn't come across as being too impressed by Beyoncé or Taylor Swift.

With Beyoncé redefining country music (and tearing up the charts in the process) with Cowboy Carter and Taylor Swift about to unleash The Tortured Poets Department at the end of this week after a record-breaking world tour, we're not exactly sure either of them has time to care about what rock star & Hole singer Courtney Love thinks of them. Which is a good thing because it doesn't sound like she's a fan of either artist, based on her comments during an interview with The Standard in support of her BBC Radio 6 Music & BBC Sounds' Courtney Love's Women. Over the course of the eight-part series, Love celebrates her favorite women in music throughout her life, offering personal insights into the ways they influenced her. To that end, Love has a number of kind or things to say about a number of women, from Patti Smith and Nina Simone to Joni Mitchell and Deborah Harry – not so much for Madonna, Lana Del Rey, Swift, or Beyoncé.

"It's great that there are so many successful women in the music industry, but lots of them are becoming a cliché," Love shared during her interview. "Now, every successful woman is cloned, so there is just too much music. They're all the same. If you play something on Spotify, you get bombarded with a lot of stuff that's exactly the same." From there, Love credits Beyoncé for venturing into new territory with Cowboy Carter – but it pretty much ends there. "I mean, I like the idea of Beyoncé doing a country record because it's about Black women going into spaces where previously only white women have been allowed, not that I like it much. As a concept, I love it. I just don't like her music," Love added. At least Love gave Beyoncé credit for something – a "gift" Love wasn't willing to bestow upon Swift when asked about the artist. "Taylor is not important. She might be a safe space for girls, and she's probably the Madonna of now, but she's not interesting as an artist."

