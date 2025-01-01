Posted in: Max, Movies, TV | Tagged: creature commandos, dc studios, dcu

Creature Commandos Ep. 6 Spotlights Doctor Phosphorus Story (Preview)

Alan Tudyk's Doctor Phosphorus takes center stage this week. Check out a preview for DC Studios' Creature Commandos S01E06: "Priyatel Skelet."

With only two episodes remaining for DC Studios co-CEOs James Gunn and Peter Safran's Creature Commandos, there are two things you need to know. First, no matter what happens, we at least know that there's going to be a second season of some kind. Second, "Priyatel Skelet" (directed by Sam Liu and written by Gunn) sees the Creature Commandos facing some pretty brutal odds while we get the backstory on Alan Tudyk's Alexander Sartorius, aka Doctor Phosphorus. Here's a look at the promo for this week's chapter that Gunn shared earlier today:

Tomorrow check out the second-to-last episode of this season of #CreatureCommandos, featuring the sometimes good, often bad, and fully tragic origin of Dr. Phosphorus! @StreamOnMax PS Happy New Year, friends! pic.twitter.com/8AxXL4c4DZ — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) January 1, 2025 Show Full Tweet

Now, here's a look back at the image gallery for this week's new episode, S01E06: "Priyatel Skelet" – along with a YouTube version of the promo for the chapter:

Creature Commandos: Gunn on Weekly Drops Being Better Than Binge

"Because it affords a quality show an opportunity to be discussed and grow from week to week. 'CC' has gotten more popular from episode to episode because of the positive discussion around it and has cultivated an enthusiastic audience. If we had dropped all the episodes at once, who knows what would have happened," Gunn shared when asked on social media why the decision was made to release the season weekly, laying out the benefits of weekly episode drops. "I will likely always be in the one-a-week camp for our shows. For people who want to binge all at once, they can wait until the end of the season," he added.

The roll call for Creature Commandos includes Frank Grillo as Rick Flag Sr., with Maria Bakalova as Princess Ilana Rostovic, Indira Varma as The Bride, Zoe Chao as Nina Mazursky, Alan Tudyk as Dr. Phosphorus, Clayface, and Will Magnus; David Harbour as Eric Frankenstein, Sean Gunn as G.I. Robot and Weasel; Steve Agee as John Economos, Anya Chalotra as Circe, and Viola Davis as Amanda Waller. In addition, we have Benjamin Byron Davis as Rupert Thorne, Michael Rooker as Sam, and Peter Serafinowicz as Victor Frankenstein. Linda Cardellini and Gregg Henry also joined the cast in guest star roles. Kevin Kiner and Clint Mansell (Peacemaker, Doom Patrol) are scoring the animated series.

First introduced by J.M. DeMatteis and Pat Broderick in Weird War Tales #93 (November 1980), the comic book series focused on Frankenstein's monster teaming with a werewolf, a vampire, and a gorgon to fight Nazis in World War II. The series has the distinction of being the first DCU project that Gunn & Safran gave the green light to (with Gunn having penned the series) and the first from DC Studios that will hit screens. In addition, the series is being cast with voice actors who could also play their characters in a live-action project down the road.

