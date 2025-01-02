Posted in: Max, Movies, TV | Tagged: creature commandos, dc studios

Creature Commandos Season Finale "A Very Funny Monster" Previewed

Check out the image gallery (and more) released for the season finale of DC Studios' Creature Commandos, S01E07: "A Very Funny Monster."

After this week's chapter offered the tragic backstory of how Alan Tudyk's Alexander Sartorius, aka Doctor Phosphorus, came to be (and debuted both Gotham City and Batman in the process), DC Studios co-CEOs James Gunn and Peter Safran's Creature Commandos is set up for what looks to be one massively intense season finale next week as a reunited Task Force M looks to shut things down – or (probably) die trying. That brings us to the preview images for the season finale, "A Very Funny Monster" (directed by Matt Peters and written by Gunn) – which also includes the backstory on Zoë Chao's Nina Mazursky.

The roll call for Creature Commandos includes Frank Grillo as Rick Flag Sr., with Maria Bakalova as Princess Ilana Rostovic, Indira Varma as The Bride, Zoe Chao as Nina Mazursky, Alan Tudyk as Dr. Phosphorus, Clayface, and Will Magnus; David Harbour as Eric Frankenstein, Sean Gunn as G.I. Robot and Weasel; Steve Agee as John Economos, Anya Chalotra as Circe, and Viola Davis as Amanda Waller. In addition, we have Benjamin Byron Davis as Rupert Thorne, Michael Rooker as Sam, and Peter Serafinowicz as Victor Frankenstein. Linda Cardellini and Gregg Henry also joined the cast in guest star roles. Kevin Kiner and Clint Mansell (Peacemaker, Doom Patrol) are scoring the animated series.

First introduced by J.M. DeMatteis and Pat Broderick in Weird War Tales #93 (November 1980), the comic book series focused on Frankenstein's monster teaming with a werewolf, a vampire, and a gorgon to fight Nazis in World War II. The series has the distinction of being the first DCU project that Gunn & Safran gave the green light to (with Gunn having penned the series) and the first from DC Studios that will hit screens. In addition, the series is being cast with voice actors who could also play their characters in a live-action project down the road.

