Posted in: Card Games, Games, Magic: The Gathering, Tabletop, Wizards of the Coast | Tagged: Goblin Storm, Secret Lair, Wizard of Barge

Magic: The Gathering Reveals Secret Lair Commander Deck: Goblin Storm

Magic: The Gathering revealed a new Secret Lair release on the way, as they'll have a new Commander Deck for Goblin Storm

Article Summary Magic: The Gathering unveils Secret Lair Commander Deck: Goblin Storm, launching exclusively on Secret Lair May 18, 2026.

Designed by Carmen Klomparens and Eli Rice, the deck blends fast Goblin aggression with the explosive Storm mechanic.

Goblin Storm features 100 cards, including 12 foil borderless reprints and 22 new borderless Mountain basics by Wizard of Barge.

The Secret Lair drop also packs Goblin tokens, a Storm counter helper, deck box, and a Zada display commander bonus.

Wizards of the Coast revealed many of the cards coming to the next Secret Lair release for Magic: The Gathering, as they'll be selling a new Goiblin Storm Commander Deck. One of the few that have passed through the specialty release system, the deck will be comprised of cards both new and remade, with a special look and feel to them that will make any red mana user thrilled to unleash the power of cute goblins onto their opponents. All of them featuring art by Wizard of Barge. We have more details from the company below as it will become available exclusively on Secret Lair starting May 18, 2026.

Magic: The Gathering Invites You To Unleash The Goblins With This Secret Lair Deck

Designed by Magic: The Gathering's Carmen Klomparens and Eli Rice, this deck delivers aggressive, fast-paced Goblin attacks alongside the patience and control of the Storm mechanic, creating a truly unique play experience. Paired with the playful, distinctive style of Wizard of Barge, which depicts the Goblins of Magic as silly, loveable little gobbos, this 100-card Commander Deck is unlike any other. It includes 12 borderless foil cards with brand-new art for cards including Zada, Hedron Grinder; Krenko, Mob Boss; Broadside Bombadiers; Grapeshot; Roaming Throne; and more. Plus, 22 brand-new borderless basic Mountains in Wizard of Barge's signature style!

It all comes in a special deck box, accompanied by everything you need to take over the table: Foil Goblin tokens, a Storm Count tracker with new Wizard of Barge art, a sweet storage box to keep your new storm contained, and more. The Goblin Storm Commander Deck will include:

1x Ready-to-play 100-card Commander deck

12x Foil borderless cards featuring new artwork

22x Foil borderless Mountains featuring new artwork

63x Non-foil reprints

3x Non-foil reprints featuring new artwork

4x Foil Goblin tokens featuring new artwork

10x Non-foil double-sided tokens

1x Storm counter helper

1x Zada, Hedron Grinder display commander (not legal in sanctioned play)

1x Deck box

"Secret Lair has been long known for its love of meteorological phenomena, and to answer the timeless philosophical question, 'How many Goblins can I accumulate after I storm off to bash my opponents' face in?'" said Secret Lair Principal Product Lead Steve Sunu. "If you understood any of that last sentence, this is the deck for you! We tasked Wizards of the Coast's best designers and asked one of Secret Lair's fan-favorite artists—and longtime Goblin enjoyer—to help us help you develop your own answer to that question."

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