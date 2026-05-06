Posted in: Games, Jackbox Games, Jackbox Party Pack, Video Games | Tagged: Jackbox Party Pack 12

Jackbox Party Pack 12 Announced For Fall 2026 Release

Announced a little earlier than normal, Jackbox Party Pack 12 is on the way, with several new games arriving for multiple devices this Fall

Article Summary Jackbox Party Pack 12 is officially announced for Fall 2026, bringing the next entry in Jackbox Games’ hit party series.

The Jackbox Party Pack 12 will likely include five games, with four new titles and one callback to a past favorite.

Jackbox Games says the first Party Pack 12 game reveal arrives next month, with more announcements rolling out monthly.

Jackbox Party Pack 12 supports phones, tablets, and browsers, with audience mode letting bigger groups join the fun.

Jackbox Games revealed that they have another Party Pack coming, as Jackbox Party Pack 12 has been announced for this Fall. Serving as the yearly sequel to the popular party game series, the title will more than likely come with five different games, four of which will be brand new and at least one that will be a callback to a previous game in the series. The trailer, which you can see here, along with the info from the team below, serves as just the announcement. Details of the first game in the pack will be released next month, and every subsequent month leading up to its launch. Enjoy the trailer as we now wait for more details.

Taking The Game To New Horizons: The Jackbox Party Pack 12 Arrives This Fall

It's the golden age of game nights with The Jackbox Party Pack 12! Play 5 brand-new party games designed to turn your standard bash into a sidesplitting blast. You bring the friends, we'll bring the fun. Coming this fall to screens near you! The idea wizards at Jackbox Games are following up on the hit Party Pack 11 with brand-new party games! The Jackbox Party Pack 12, coming this fall, will include 5 different games designed to take your party to new heights. You'll find new ways to channel your inner comedian, artist, mind reader, debater, and team captain. Like the true multihyphenate you are! Are you sure you didn't time-travel from the Renaissance era?

In true Party Pack fashion, no extra controllers are necessary! Use your smartphones, tablets, or computer browsers to join the game and play along. Got a big group? Additional players can jump into audience mode to influence the game in unique ways. Get ready to be a Jack of all trades when you bust out The Jackbox Party Pack 12 at your Halloween haunts, Friendsgiving feasts, and Yuletide shindigs later this year! Highlight your inner artist, comedian, mind reader, debater, and team captain like the life of the party you are. Is it social manipulation if you're trying to make people laugh? That's for your friends and loved ones to decide.

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