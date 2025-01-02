Posted in: Max, Movies, TV | Tagged: Batman, creature commandos, dc studios, dcu

Creature Commandos Intros [SPOILERS] Into New DCU; Gunn Responds

DC Studios' Creature Commandos Episode 6 introduced [SPOILERS] into the New DCU. James Gunn discusses how it came about and much more.

Along with telling the backstory of Alan Tudyk's Alexander Sartorius, aka Doctor Phosphorus, DC Studios co-CEOs James Gunn and Peter Safran's Creature Commandos S01E06: "Priyatel Skelet" (directed by Sam Liu and written by Gunn) also introduced some major additions to the New DCU. Considering the comic book origins of the character, it only made sense that a story on how Doctor Phosphorus came to be would introduce Gotham City into the story – along with Benjamin Byron Davis as Gotham crime boss Rupert Thorne. At this point, we think you might be able to figure out who else was introduced into the New DCU, but just to be on the safe side, we're throwing on the "MAJOR SPOILERS AHEAD!" sign and throwing down an image spoiler buffer – see you on the other side.

While we won't give away the specifics, let's just say that Doctor Phosphorus' party comes to an abrupt halt when Batman shows up – his first appearance in the New DCU (not including visions of possible apocalyptic futures, of course). To be fair, we don't get a whole lot of Batman on-screen time – and if you're wondering why we didn't get a close-up, that was done on purpose. In fact, Gunn addressed having Batman included in the episode and how he was an essential part of Dr. Phosphorus' backstory – but he needed the animators to dial back on just how much of the Dark Knight was shown.

"When they first gave it to me, we saw a lot more Batman and I was saying, 'I am not ready to commit to that. I'm not ready to commit to that. I'm not ready to commit to that.' [laughs] So, more silhouette, more silhouette, more, silhouette," Gunn shared during his interview about the episode with Rotten Tomatoes. He believes that it was "a great way to show that Batman does exist, he already exists in this universe. Just like when we come to the 'Superman' movie, we see Superman already exists; he's already known by the people in Metropolis." As Gunn sees it, an origin story was needed to convey that "Batman is a part of this universe – he's an important part of this universe – and he has an impact on it, including defeating such pretty dangerous, scary people like Phosphorus, who's pretty tough."

Here's a look at what else Gunn had to share about the big reveal, including how much love he has for Batman and how he's been looking forward to doing "great things" with the character – including teasing the inevitable meet-up between Superman and Batman.

The roll call for Creature Commandos includes Frank Grillo as Rick Flag Sr., with Maria Bakalova as Princess Ilana Rostovic, Indira Varma as The Bride, Zoe Chao as Nina Mazursky, Alan Tudyk as Dr. Phosphorus, Clayface, and Will Magnus; David Harbour as Eric Frankenstein, Sean Gunn as G.I. Robot and Weasel; Steve Agee as John Economos, Anya Chalotra as Circe, and Viola Davis as Amanda Waller. In addition, we have Benjamin Byron Davis as Rupert Thorne, Michael Rooker as Sam, and Peter Serafinowicz as Victor Frankenstein. Linda Cardellini and Gregg Henry also joined the cast in guest star roles. Kevin Kiner and Clint Mansell (Peacemaker, Doom Patrol) are scoring the animated series.

First introduced by J.M. DeMatteis and Pat Broderick in Weird War Tales #93 (November 1980), the comic book series focused on Frankenstein's monster teaming with a werewolf, a vampire, and a gorgon to fight Nazis in World War II. The series has the distinction of being the first DCU project that Gunn & Safran gave the green light to (with Gunn having penned the series) and the first from DC Studios that will hit screens. In addition, the series is being cast with voice actors who could also play their characters in a live-action project down the road.

