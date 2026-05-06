Posted in: Games, SEGA, Video Games | Tagged: Ryu Ga Gotoku, Stranger Than Heaven

Stranger Than Heaven: Xbox Provided a Closer Look At The Title

SEGA and Ryu Ga Gotoku teamed up with Xbox to provide a closer look at the upcoming game Stranger Than Heaven, planned for Winter 2026.

Article Summary SEGA, Ryu Ga Gotoku, and Xbox revealed a deeper 30-minute look at Stranger Than Heaven during a special livestream.

Stranger Than Heaven follows Makoto Daito in a sweeping multi-decade story tied to major eras of modern Japan.

Xbox’s showcase detailed gameplay, story, and world-building, expanding on the earlier tease from the Partner Preview.

Stranger Than Heaven launches Winter 2026 on Xbox Game Pass, Xbox Series X|S, PC, Cloud, Steam, and PS5.

SEGA and Ryu Ga Gotoku partnered with Xbox for a special livestream today, as we got a better look at their upcoming title, Stranger Than Heaven. Last month, all three parties teased this extended look during an Xbox Partners showcase, as they gave a quick glance at it, but wanted to give a bigger and better presentation today. We got one as they gave us 30 minutes of footage, interviews, a breakdown of the title, and more in what looks to be a thrilling epic saga that spans several decades of modern Japan. Telling multiple stories while also seeing the country grow in different pivotal phases. You can watch the video above,m and get more info from the latest Xbox Wire blog, as the game is being planned for a Winter 2026 launch on Xbox Game Pass, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox on PC, Xbox Cloud Gaming, Steam, and PlayStation 5.

Explore Decades Of Moden Japanese History in Stranger Than Heaven

A 50-year saga of those with nowhere to go and their desperate struggle to find a home. In 1915, in San Francisco, a young boy, Makoto Daito, sneaks aboard a suspicious ship in the harbor under the cover of night. Born to an American father and a Japanese mother, Makoto faces harsh persecution due to his Asian heritage. After losing both of his parents, Makoto decides to travel to his mother's homeland, Japan, where a fateful encounter awaits. With nothing but the shirt on his back, Makoto soon learns, however, that his voyage across the Pacific is anything but a "free ride," and that this one choice will forever change the course of his life.

Players can look forward to a diverse international lineup of performers featuring Yu Shirota, Dean Fujioka, Snoop Dogg, Moeka Hoshi, Tori Kelly, Akio Otsuka, Tokuma Nishioka, Satoshi Fujihara, Cordell Broadus, Ado, and the late Bunta Sugawara. SEGA received formal consent from Sugawara's family, and, with materials provided by Toei Company, Ltd.—which produced many of Mr. Sugawara's films, including the Battles Without Honor and Humanity— RGG Studio crafted his CG character design based on archival footage and photographs from the time. The character's voice is performed by actor Takashi Ukaji, who shared a close connection with Mr. Sugawara.

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