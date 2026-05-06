Posted in: Games, Tabletop | Tagged: dice, Q-Workshop, The Lord of the Rings

Q-Workshop Releases Official The Lord of the Rings Dice

Q-Workshop has partnered with Warner Bros. to produce a new collection of officially licensed The Lord of the Rings dice sets, including seven themed sets available for pre-order.

Article Summary Q-Workshop has unveiled officially licensed The Lord of the Rings dice sets inspired by Warner Bros.’ film franchise.

The collection features seven themed sets: Rohan, Gondor, Moria, Shire, Mordor, and two Rivendell editions.

Each The Lord of the Rings dice set highlights unique colors, symbols, and designs tied to iconic Middle-earth realms.

Pre-orders are live now at $25 per set, alongside special storage options including individual boxes and a dice book.

Q-Workshop has partnered with Warner Bros. to make a new set of dice, as they have created multiple sets based on The Lord of the Rings franchise. To be clear, these are based on the film franchise more than the J.R.R. Tolkien books, as all seven sets harken to different aspects of the series (Rohan, Gondor, two for Rivendell, Shire, Mordor, Moria). They've also created a special dice box for individual sets, as well as the book you see here, to store the dice for later use. We have more details on all of them for you below as they are currently up for pre-order for $25 per set.

Harness The Power of The Lord of the Rings With These New Dice

Rohan: Ride to the aid of Middle-earth with a set worthy of the Mark. Deep bottle-green evokes Rohan's open plains, while matte gold-painted engravings bring charging horses and Rohirrim heraldry to life—echoing Éomer, Théoden, and Éowyn. Strong contrast keeps every roll crisp and readable.

Ride to the aid of Middle-earth with a set worthy of the Mark. Deep bottle-green evokes Rohan's open plains, while matte gold-painted engravings bring charging horses and Rohirrim heraldry to life—echoing Éomer, Théoden, and Éowyn. Strong contrast keeps every roll crisp and readable. Gondor: Stand with the White Tree as shadows gather over Middle-earth. This classic RPG set carries Gondor's steadfast spirit in shimmering navy material infused with glitter dust, finished with silver-painted engravings. The White Tree, the Horn of Gondor, and the broken blade of Narsil shine in high-contrast detail.

Stand with the White Tree as shadows gather over Middle-earth. This classic RPG set carries Gondor's steadfast spirit in shimmering navy material infused with glitter dust, finished with silver-painted engravings. The White Tree, the Horn of Gondor, and the broken blade of Narsil shine in high-contrast detail. Moria: Enter the black halls of Khazad-dum and roll like a dwarf delving deep. Cast in shimmering-black material infused with glitter dust, these dice carry glow-in-the-dark engravings: warm beige by day, glowing blue in the dark. Durin's Doors, Balin's Tomb, and mining runes are etched in sharp contrast.

Enter the black halls of Khazad-dum and roll like a dwarf delving deep. Cast in shimmering-black material infused with glitter dust, these dice carry glow-in-the-dark engravings: warm beige by day, glowing blue in the dark. Durin's Doors, Balin's Tomb, and mining runes are etched in sharp contrast. Rivendell: In Elrond's Rivendell, every line feels deliberate—like carved marble. This classic RPG set pairs a pearl-white material with blue-painted engravings, where delicate plant tendrils and leaf motifs flow around the digits. The result is refined, high-contrast, and made for fans who want Middle-earth detail at a glance

In Elrond's Rivendell, every line feels deliberate—like carved marble. This classic RPG set pairs a pearl-white material with blue-painted engravings, where delicate plant tendrils and leaf motifs flow around the digits. The result is refined, high-contrast, and made for fans who want Middle-earth detail at a glance Rivendell (clear): Like the waterfalls of Imladris, this set is all clarity and motion. A crystal-clear transparent base lets light pass through, while blue-painted engravings trace delicate plant tendrils and leaf motifs around every digit. Elegant, high-contrast, and unmistakably Rivendell.

Like the waterfalls of Imladris, this set is all clarity and motion. A crystal-clear transparent base lets light pass through, while blue-painted engravings trace delicate plant tendrils and leaf motifs around every digit. Elegant, high-contrast, and unmistakably Rivendell. Shire: Pour a pint, settle in by the hearth, and roll with the coziest corner of Middle-earth. This classic RPG set comes in shimmering-light green material infused with glitter dust, paired with light beige-painted engravings. Hobbit-hole round doors, pipes, and Shire comforts fill every face with rustic detail.

Pour a pint, settle in by the hearth, and roll with the coziest corner of Middle-earth. This classic RPG set comes in shimmering-light green material infused with glitter dust, paired with light beige-painted engravings. Hobbit-hole round doors, pipes, and Shire comforts fill every face with rustic detail. Mordor: Roll under the gaze of the Eye, where Middle-earth turns to ash. This 10xD6 set uses the shimmering-black material infused with glitter dust and red-painted engravings that look like sparks on obsidian. Jagged rocks frame the digits, and the Eye of Sauron rules the highest face.

10 six-sided dice (D6) — ideal for minature games, card & board games; great extra D6 for RPGs

Shimmering-black material infused with glitter dust; red-painted engravings for crisp, high-contrast readability

Mordor design: jagged Mordor rocky ornaments around the digits, with the Eye of Sauron on the highest face, and with many fine details to discover by fans

Premium quality for heavy rolling: precise casting, clean paint fill, durable finish, and consistent readability across all dice

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