Creepshow Season 4 Set to Haunt Shudder in October (Official Trailer)

Set to return to Shudder on October 13th for a fourth horrifying season, here's a look at key art and an official trailer for Creepshow.

As much as we know that there are a whole lot of you sad to see the summer season come to an end – but not us. Because with August hitting, that means we've entered the best holiday season of the entire calendar year – Halloween season! And with the season comes some really cool horror-related programming – with AMC Networks' Shudder looking to dial up the chills in a big way with the return of executive producer & showrunner Greg Nicotero's Creepshow for a fourth season. Set to be unleashed in October, we not only have some really key art to pass along but also… yup… an official trailer.

With the popular horror anthology series set to stalk our screens, here's when you can expect screams to return. The fourth season will make its deadly debut on Shudder, AMC+ & AMC on Friday, October 13th – with a six-episode binge premiere on Shudder and AMC+ and new episodes airing weekly at 10 pm ET/9 pm CT on AMC linear. Now, here's a look at the official trailer and general overview – with more details coming soon:

Based on George A. Romero's iconic 1982 horror-comedy classic, Creepshow is still the most fun you'll ever have being scared. A comic book comes to life in a series of vignettes, exploring terrors ranging from murder, creatures, monsters, and delusions to the supernatural and unexplainable. You never know what will be on the next page…

Shudder's Creepshow is produced by the Cartel with Monster Agency Productions, Taurus Entertainment, and Striker Entertainment: Stan Spry, Jeff Holland, and Eric Woods are executive producers, and Geoff Silverman and Anthony Fankhauser are co-executive producers for the Cartel; Nicotero and Brian Witten are executive producers, and Julia Hobgood is a co-executive producer for Monster Agency Productions; Robert Dudelson, James Dudelson, and Jordan Kizwani are executive producers for Taurus Entertainment; Russell Binder is executive producer for Striker Entertainment; Steven St. Arnaud is also a producer.

