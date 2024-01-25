Posted in: CBS, Paramount+, Preview, TV | Tagged: Criminal Minds, criminal minds: evolution, paramount, season 2

Criminal Minds: Evolution Cast Shares Season 17 Set "famILY" Photo

Criminal Minds: Evolution star Joe Mantegna, A.J. Cook, Kirsten Vangsness, Aisha Tyler, and Adam Rodriguez checked in on social media from the set.

Last week brought the news that fans of Paramount+'s Criminal Minds: Evolution have been waiting for – filming on Season 2/17 is officially underway (unfortunately, without Josh Stewart, who confirmed that his Will LaMontagne Jr. won't be back). Now, four very familiar faces – Joe Mantegna, A.J. Cook, Kirsten Vangsness, Aisha Tyler, and Adam Rodriguez – are checking in from the set for a "famILY" photo to remind fans that work is underway.

Here's a look at the post from earlier today – followed by a look back at last week's announcement:

"The BAU is Back! The new season of #CriminalMinds: Evolution is officially in production," read the caption to the Instagram post that went live last week – but it's the behind-the-scenes images from the set that we know you're looking forward to, so here they are:

In Criminal Minds: Evolution, the FBI's elite team of criminal profilers come up against their greatest threat yet, an UnSub who has used the pandemic to build a network of other serial killers. As the world opens back up and the network goes operational, the team must hunt them down, one murder at a time. Joe Mantegna, A.J. Cook, Kirsten Vangsness, Aisha Tyler, Adam Rodriguez, Paget Brewster, Josh Stewart, and more starred, with Zach Gilford joining the cast as global cyber-security firm operation analyst Elias Voit. In addition, Nicole Pacent (Westworld, Call Me Kat) joined the cast in the key recurring role of Rebecca, a lawyer with the U.S. Department of Justice who reveals some disturbing news about the BAU's fate. The streaming series is produced by ABC Signature and CBS Studios. Erica Messer (Criminal Minds, Criminal Minds: Beyond Borders) serves as showrunner, executive producer, and writer. Breen Frazier and Chris Barbour will serve as writers and executive producers, with Glenn Kershaw directing & executive producing and Mark Gordon serving as an executive producer.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!