Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga: The Arm And Hair Loss Are Part Of The Journey

Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga star Anya Taylor-Joy has revealed her reaction when she found out how her character loses her hair and arm.

Article Summary Anya Taylor-Joy discusses the significance of Furiosa's lost arm and hair in upcoming film.

The actress feels these "steps" are crucial to the character's evolutionary journey.

Director George Miller had Furiosa's backstory fleshed out even before Fury Road.

Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga teases insights into character's past and her survival trials.

When Mad Max: Fury Road was released, there were a lot of aspects of the film that were instantly iconic. The look of Furiosa was absolutely one of them with her shaved head and missing arm. It was clear this was a woman who had gone through hell and was now risking her life so the Wives could maybe avoid going through the same hell she did. The movie doesn't take the time to tell us what these war wounds are and what they mean, and the character isn't any less because we don't know. However, with the release of Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga this month, we will learn about the loss of Furiosa's arm and why she has cut all of her hair off. In a new interview with Entertainment Weekly, Star Anya Taylor-Joy explained that these two losses are essential "steps" on the journey that we will watch Furiosa go on during this film.

"The loss of the arm and the loss of the hair actually both were important steps that we had to take if we were going to be able to chart the journey of how this little girl became a character that now we all know and love," Taylor-Joy said.

Taylor Joy didn't reveal what the moment is because of spoilers, obviously, but she was able to explain her reaction to reading the moment in the script. She said, "It made sense to me because I think what's incredible about this character is she just refuses to die — really, she refuses. It made sense to me that she would lose her arm in the pursuit of something that she thought was bigger than herself. That made a lot of sense to me." The people who refuse to die seem to be the only ones who survive the Wastelands that director George Miller has created.

Miller has spoken about how the script for Furiosa was finished before Mad Max: Fury Road was even in production because it was essentially the show bible for one of the film's main characters. While we, as the audience, didn't know why all of these things happened, Miller explained that they needed to know to make the character into a reality in Fury Road. He went on to explain that Furiosa, while she is a badass, she isn't someone who turned up and could do all these amazing things. She had to work hard to learn, which is what we will see in this movie.

"How did she lose her arm? How did she make that thing? How did she get the skill to be a really good driver? All of those things we had to understand," Miller explained. "She's just not an action hero who turns up and can do it without us knowing why. So we had to understand all of that, how she was resourceful enough to endure whatever came her way. And all of that had to be understood before we started. And that in order to shoot Fury Road, it was all decided back then."

Now we're wondering if Miller is hiding another completed script in this world somewhere that he is waiting to talk about. All I'm saying is that Mad Max: Fury Road, especially in a large format movie theater, was about as close to a minor religious experience as you can get. If Fuiosa manages to capture even most of that, we'll have another masterpiece on our hands in a couple of weeks, and it'll be time for another round of begging to the movie gods for Miller to return to the Wasteland yet again.

Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

Anya Taylor-Joy and Chris Hemsworth star in Academy Award-winning mastermind George Miller's Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga, the much-anticipated return to the iconic dystopian world he created more than 30 years ago with the seminal "Mad Max" films. Miller now turns the page again with an all-new original, standalone action adventure that will reveal the origins of the powerhouse character from the multiple Oscar-winning global smash Mad Max: Fury Road. The new feature from Warner Bros. Pictures and Village Roadshow Pictures is produced by Miller and his longtime partner, Oscar-nominated producer Doug Mitchell (Mad Max: Fury Road, Babe), under their Australian-based Kennedy Miller Mitchell banner.

As the world fell, young Furiosa is snatched from the Green Place of Many Mothers and falls into the hands of a great Biker Horde led by the Warlord Dementus. Sweeping through the Wasteland, they come across the Citadel presided over by The Immortan Joe. While the two Tyrants war for dominance, Furiosa must survive many trials as she puts together the means to find her way home. Taylor-Joy stars in the title role, and along with Hemsworth, the film also stars Alyla Browne and Tom Burke.

Warner Bros. Pictures Presents, in Association with Village Roadshow Pictures, A Kennedy Miller Mitchell Production, A George Miller Film, Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga. The film will be distributed worldwide by Warner Bros. Pictures, in theaters only nationwide on May 24, 2024, and internationally beginning on 22 May, 2024.

